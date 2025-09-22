Lancaster says sole focus is on Connacht and no discussions about Ireland

STUART LANCASTER SAID there has been no discussion with the IRFU about him taking on the Irish job at some stage in the future and that his sole focus at the moment is ensuring that Connacht hit the ground running when they host Benetton Rugby at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday evening.

Lancaster said previously that there is no connection with him signing just a two year contract with Connacht which will end in the 2027 World Cup year when a lot of countries change their international coaches, although he said he will still have plenty to offer in a few years time.

And the former England and Leinster coach reiterated that at a press conference in Galway today when the media were brought on a tour of the stunning €40m redevelopment of the former Sportsground.

“It’s not something I’ve remotely discussed with him or even thought about, to be honest,” said Lancaster when he was asked if taking over from his former England assistant coach Andy Farrell had been discussed when he spoke to IRFU performance director David Humphreys prior to taking the Connacht job.

Lancaster said that his contract with Racing 92, which came to a premature halt earlier this year, was originally for four years taking him to 2027, so this new job takes him to that point.

“I signed for Leinster for nine months in the first year. I only signed until the end of that season in 2016 and then there was another two years after that.

“So there were always two-year contracts in Leinster. But things are going well. What tends to happen in these situations is after the first year you end up having a conversation and moving things on anyway.

“We’ll see. People often ask me about international rugby and club rugby. International rugby is amazing. The highs are really high, you’re away…watching the Lions series, thinking ‘I’d love to be involved in that, coaching’ and same with international rugby.

“Then you have big, long gaps in it as well. I love the coaching piece as well and I’m happy coaching in the club environment for the time being.

“I’ll be 57 in two years’ time, there’s plenty more in me,” said Lancaster.

He’s heading into his first game in charge of Connacht with a relatively clean bill of health and with 45 players training in the September sunshine in Galway this afternoon he says he’s going to rotate players over the opening block of five URC games.

Lancaster has been used to working with star-studded squads in Leinster and Racing 92 and while Connacht are a different proposition he’s taking charge at a time of unprecedented representation for the province.

Three players — Mack Hansen, Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham — are returning from the victorious Lions tour while half a dozen others — Cian Prendergast and five debutants Shayne Bolton, Hugh Gavin, Ben Murphy, Jack Aungier and Darragh Murray — played for Ireland on the summer tour to Georgia and Portugal.

“The Lions boys, they’re targeting around round three or four,” added Lancaster.

“Obviously Mack’s still ongoing in terms of his recovery from his foot injury but he was running around out there. He’s not actually done a session yet but he’s close. Bundee’s training, Finlay’s training and so they’ll be back soon. So, we’re in good shape.”