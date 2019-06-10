Do you agree with the man-of-the-match awards from this weekend's GAA action?

Two forwards and a defender were selected for the awards.

Two forwards and a defender were selected for the awards.

STAR PLAYERS FROM Donegal, Galway and Limerick were the recipients of The Sunday Game’s man-of-the-match awards this weekend.

There was another feast of GAA action on show across the two codes, as we edge closer to the provincial deciders in football and hurling.

On Saturday, reigning champions Donegal booked their place in the Ulster SFC final following an impressive victory over Tyrone, with Michael Murphy pocketing 0-5 (2f, 0-1 45).

Declan Bonner’s charges will now prepare to face a Cavan side who ended an 18-year wait to reach a senior provincial decider after defeating Armagh in a semi-final replay.

Menawhile, Galway edged out Kilkenny in the Leinster SHC on Sunday, and handed the Cats their first home championship defeat in 70 years.

Man of the Match Cathal Mannion hit 0-07 from play - 'We'll take a one-point win against Kilkenny any day' pic.twitter.com/v185OWuDbB — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 9, 2019

Star forward Cathal Mannion excelled for the visitors and top-scored with 0-8 (0-1f), including six points from play in the first half.

The reigning All-Ireland champions, Limerick, picked up their second Munster SHC win on the bounce this weekend.

John Kiely’s men were facing the possibility of being dumped out of the All-Ireland championship, but they responded with an emphatic victory over Clare which included an exceptional performance from corner-back Sean Finn.

Murphy, Mannion and Finn were all handed The Sunday Game’s man-of-the-match awards for their efforts, as the football and hurling championships continue to heat up.

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners? Let us know.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!