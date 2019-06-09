Cavan end 18-year wait for Ulster final after pulsating replay win over Armagh

Cavan came out on top by six at the end of a fierce battle.

Cavan 0-23

Armagh 0-17

CAVAN HAVE SEALED their place in the Ulster SFC final for the first time in 18 years.

After last weekend’s first edition — extra-time included — it took a pulsating replay against Armagh to send Mickey Graham’s side through.

The Breffni had the dream start at Clones, powering into a hefty lead but Kieran McGeeney’s side clawed their way back accordingly, leaving for a nail-biting finish.

Dara McVeety was immense throughout, and scores from him, Cian Mackey and Gearoid McKiernan sent them through the Ulster final, where they’ll meet Donegal on 23 June.

A first Ulster final in 18 years and one step closer. Through all the good times and bad we have stuck together. Cavan and Proud. pic.twitter.com/RNb3KXjsI3 — Official Cavan GAA (@CavanCoBoardGaa) June 9, 2019

