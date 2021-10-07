Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 7 October 2021
Advertisement

Sunderland boss alarmed by use of snus in English football

Lee Johnson said the impact of the habit could be detrimental to physical and mental health.

By AFP Thursday 7 Oct 2021, 3:17 PM
24 minutes ago 1,064 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5567857
Sunderland's manager Lee Johnson.
Image: PA
Sunderland's manager Lee Johnson.
Sunderland's manager Lee Johnson.
Image: PA

FOOTBALLERS HAVE become so addicted to Swedish tobacco product snus that they even beg doctors for it when they are in hospital, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has warned.

Possessing and using snus — sachets of which are placed under the upper lip — is legal in Britain but its sale is banned in the UK and the European Union except in Sweden, where it is widely manufactured and consumed.

Even with no smoke inhaled, Johnson said the impact of the habit could be detrimental to physical and mental health.

“I have had players so addicted that they are in hospital with something else and are begging the doctors and nurses to get them a tub (of snus),” he told talkSPORT radio.

“Otherwise they say they are going to run out of bed and get (it) themselves when they have just had a knee operation.

“It is so addictive that it comes to the forefront of our minds, which becomes dangerous.”

Johnson, who has managed the tier-three English club since 2020, highlighted the scale of the issue and his fears over the concentrated nicotine hit.

“I see how many players are actually on it — you could probably go to maybe a third or half of a dressing room,” he said. “I think they are uneducated on the negatives towards it.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Johnson added: “I have seen it when I was playing myself, and I have seen the effect it had in both performance and also on the health of the players I have played with.

“It is almost part of the footballer’s starter pack now — it is the washbag, the little tubs of snus.

“Sometimes players can have three or four under their top lip at one time and it is effectively the equivalent of smoking three or four cigarettes at one time.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie