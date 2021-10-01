Dr Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige to play Super Bowl halftime show

MUSIC ICONS DR Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige will perform at next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The four rap superstars and R&B/hip-hop legend Blige, who boast 43 Grammys between them, will take to the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on 13 February to mark the fixture’s return to the Los Angeles area for the first time in almost 30 years.

The five artists have never all performed together before and will likely attract millions of additional viewers to American sport’s annual showpiece event.

Dr Dre kickstarted the careers of several fellow hip-hop greats, including Snoop Dogg and Eminem. The halftime show will mark the first time that the trio have collaborated since Dre’s multi-platinum-selling album 2001 (released in 1999), although he and Eminem have continued to work together since and last performed together as recently as the Coachella festival in 2018.

“This will introduce the next saga of my career,” Dre wrote on Instagram.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl LVI half-time show, and to do it in my own back yard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career.

The seven-time Grammy winner added that the performance will be an “unforgettable cultural moment”.

Like Dre, Snoop and Pulitzer music prize winner Lamar also hail from the LA area.

With Detroit native Eminem and New Yorker Mary J Blige added to the equation, the Super Bowl performers have topped America’s Billboard albums chart on 19 separate occasions.

The Super Bowl halftime show has for the past three years been produced by Jay Z’s Roc Nation outfit — who recently announced a strategic partnership with the United Rugby Championship (URC) — as well as the NFL and soft-drink giant Pepsi.

Jay Z said in a statement that the show will be “history in the making”.

