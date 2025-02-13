Tadhg Beirne signs two-year IRFU contract extension

IRELAND’S TADHG BEIRNE has signed a new two-year contract extension that will see him signed up until 2027.

Beirne’s new deal see him committed to Ireland and Munster. The 33-year-old made his Ireland debut in 2018 against Australia and won his 58th cap in last Sunday’s Six Nations victory over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Beirne has made 85 appearances for Munster since joining the province at the start of the 2018-19 season, and last November was one of four Ireland players named in the World Rugby Men’s XV Dream Team of the Year.

We're delighted to announce Tadhg Beirne has signed a new two-year contract extension to remain with Irish Rugby and Munster Rugby until 2027! 🙌#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 13, 2025

“It is a source of great pride to represent Ireland and Munster and I am delighted to continue to do so for the foreseeable future,” said Beirne.

“Playing in Ireland is a dream come true and I believe that Irish Rugby is in a strong place with competitive environments across all of the Provinces continuing to drive the highest levels of competition at National Team level. I am hugely excited about the future and will do my best to hopefully deliver for our amazing supporters over the coming seasons,”

“Tadhg is a world-class talent whose consistent levels of performance for club and country have been of the highest standards for many years,” stated IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys.

“Since breaking into the scene with Clongowes Wood College, Lansdowne and then into the Leinster Academy, he has taken the road less travelled and displayed enormous durability and consistency of performances in achieving league successes with the Scarlets and more recently Munster.

“For Ireland he has been a mainstay in the pack across a hugely successful era and it is a great boost for the IRFU and Munster Rugby, whom he captains, that he has extended his long association in Irish Rugby through until the Rugby World Cup 2027.”