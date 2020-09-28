BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Monday 28 September 2020
Advertisement

More frustration for Leinster's Furlong as he picks up new calf injury

Meanwhile, Dan Leavy won’t be making his return on Friday night against the Dragons at the RDS.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 28 Sep 2020, 2:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,443 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5216747

LEINSTER SAY TADHG Furlong will be sidelined for “a number of weeks” after sustaining a calf injury.

The Ireland tighthead prop has yet to play since the restart of rugby due to a back injury but having recovered from that issue, he has now sustained what Leinster describe as a “minor calf injury.”

It will come as a real frustration for Furlong, while Ireland boss Andy Farrell will hope the Wexford man overcomes this new issue without any setbacks given that the 2020 Six Nations restarts in just four weekends’ time.

tadhg-furlong Furlong hasn't played since February. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

27-year-old Furlong, who is part of Ireland’s leadership group, last played a game back in February, when Farrell’s men were beaten by England in Twickenham.

Meanwhile, Leinster have confirmed that Dan Leavy’s eagerly-anticipated return from a long-term knee injury will not come in Friday’s 2020/21 Guinness Pro14 opener against the Dragons at the RDS.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Leavy’s “training load is being managed this week following his return from a knee injury,” according to Leinster.

Centre Robbie Henshaw has been passed fit for the Dragons game after coming through the return-to-play protocols following a head injury assessment in the defeat to Saracens in the Champions Cup two weekends ago.

Dan Sheehan [cheekbone], Vakh Abdaladze [back], Dave Kearney [hamstring], Conor O’Brien [hamstring] and Adam Byrne [hamstring] all remain sidelined.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie