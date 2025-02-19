Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu out for rest of season; Kane to miss time for Bayern

ARSENAL HAVE CONFIRMED that defender Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the rest of the season following surgery on his right knee.

Tomiyasu, 26, has featured just once this term following the injury, which he sustained prior to the campaign starting.

And the Gunners revealed the Japan international will now face an extended period on the sidelines.

Arsenal have endured a number of injury woes this season with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both out for the season, and Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli also currently absent.

A statement from Arsenal read: “Takehiro Tomiyasu has undergone a successful surgery on the right knee issue which he first sustained in pre-season.

“Despite an initial surgical procedure in August, followed by a return to full training, and featuring as a substitute in our home Premier League match against Southampton in October, Tomi continued to have issues with his knee, resulting in a further corrective surgical procedure.

“Tomi will now begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, which is expected to be completed towards the end of this year.”

Posting on Instagram, Tomiyasu wrote: “I had surgery on my knee a few days ago and I’ve already started my rehab to do what I love the most again.

“It has been the toughest period in my career for sure and it carries on a bit more but I won’t give up. Thank you for your support and see you soon at the stadium.”

Arsenal are second in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Liverpool, and will return to action against West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have confirmed that striker Harry Kane has been ruled out of action for an indefinite period after aggravating a calf injury.

Harry Kane has to cut back on training over the coming days due to injury.



Get well soon, Harry!



ℹ️ More Info: https://t.co/HywBsw7mCW pic.twitter.com/oJr5j4PoM8 — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) February 19, 2025

The England captain was withdrawn at half-time of Bayern’s 1-1 Champions League draw with Celtic at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night, which saw the Bundesliga leaders progress to the last 16.

A Bayern statement said: “Harry Kane has to cut back over the coming days. The Bayern striker already had a knock to his calf before the Champions League match against Celtic on Tuesday night, which has led to a hematoma.

“He had to come off at half-time of the 1-1 draw with the Scottish champions.”

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany had revealed that Kane was an injury doubt before the return leg against Celtic due to a facial injury sustained in Saturday’s goalless Bundesliga draw at Bayer Leverkusen.

However, the former Tottenham striker was included in Kompany’s starting line-up and struck the crossbar in the first half before being replaced at the interval.

Bayern, who held a 2-1 advantage going into the second leg, trailed 1-0 in Munich after Nicolas Kuhn had fired Celtic into a second-half lead, but Alphonso Davies spared the German’s side’s blushes with a stoppage-time equaliser.

Kane has appeared in all bar two of Bayern’s 22 Bundesliga matches this season and tops the scoring charts with 21 goals, while he has scored 29 in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Across his 75 total games for Bayern in all competitions, Kane has registered 73 goals and 22 assists.