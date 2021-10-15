Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 15 October 2021
Advertisement

Brady shrugs off thumb injury to throw two touchdown passes as Bucs edge out Eagles

The Bucs moved to 5-1 with the six-point victory.

By AFP Friday 15 Oct 2021, 8:02 AM
1 hour ago 956 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5575443
Tom Brady throwing a pass against the Eagles.
Image: Matt Rourke
Tom Brady throwing a pass against the Eagles.
Tom Brady throwing a pass against the Eagles.
Image: Matt Rourke

TOM BRADY SHRUGGED off an injured thumb to throw two touchdown passes and Leonard Fournette ran for two TDs as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 in a Thursday NFL game.

The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers saw another cornerback exit with injury when Richard Sherman departed in the first quarter with hamstring trouble.

But their defense held on for a victory that moved the Bucs to 5-1.

Brady, the 44-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion, showed no sign that the thumb injury he suffered in a Sunday win over Miami affected him, throwing scoring passes on Tampa Bay’s first two drives.

He connected on TD passes of two yards and 23 yards to O.J. Howard and Antonio Brown as the Bucs took a 21-7 halftime lead.

Jalen Hurts rallied the Eagles, connecting on a five-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz in the first half.

Hurts also rushed for two touchdowns as the Eagles trimmed Tampa Bay’s advantage to six points.

But Brady and the Bucs responded with a time-eating drive that included the veteran signal-caller’s 27-yard pass to Brown, using up almost four minutes and putting the game away.

Brady connected on 34 of 42 passes for 297 yards and an interception.

The Bucs were up 14-7 when Fournette capped a scoring drive with a plunge in from the two yard line.

Fournette scored from one yard out in the third quarter to push the Bucs’ lead to 28-7.

Fournette’s impressive performance included 127 yards gained from scrimmage — 81 rushing along with 46 receiving yards.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Despite the depleted Bucs defense — they were already without cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting — Hurts connected on just 12 of 26 passes for 155 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie