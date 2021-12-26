Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 26 December 2021
Bucs, Rams and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is in the playoffs for the 19th time in his career.

By AFP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TOM BRADY AND reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers’ first division title since 2007.

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday’s results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo.

Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke’shawn Vaughn and Ronald James each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs.

Tampa Bay (11-4) captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.

Brady is in the playoffs for the 19th time in his career and for a 13th consecutive season.

The Rams also reached 11-4 and boosted their NFC West-division lead to a game over Arizona with a 30-23 victory at Minnesota.

Matthew Stafford threw for 197 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted three times by Vikings defenders.

The Rams had Sony Michel run 27 times for 131 yards and a touchdown and Brandon Powell scored on a 61-yard punt return for Los Angeles.

Minnesota’s defeat allowed Arizona (10-5) to clinch a playoff berth as well despite a Saturday loss to Indianapolis.

The Green Bay Packers, with an NFL-best 12-3 record, and Dallas Cowboys had already clinched NFC playoff berths, meaning five of the seven NFC post-season spots have been claimed with Philadelphia and San Francisco, both 8-7, the teams to beat for the other spots.

Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles over the visiting New York Giants 34-10.

New England missed a chance to become the first AFC team to clinch a playoff spot as Buffalo’s Josh Allen completed 30-of-47 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns to ignite the Bills, who matched the Patriots atop the AFC East at 9-6.

In another showdown to decide a division lead, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow completed 37-of-46 passes for a club-record 525 yards and four touchdowns to power the Bengals over visiting Baltimore 41-21, improving to 9-6.

Burrow’s 299 passing yards in the first half, when the Bengals seized a 31-14 lead, were the most by any NFL quarterback in any half all season.

Houston’s Davis Mills threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns and Rex Berkhead ran 22 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Texans in a 41-29 upset of the Los Angeles Chargers, who fell to 8-7.

Matt Ryan threw for 215 yards and a touchdown and Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, whose parents emigrated to America from Nigeria, intercepted a pass in the dying seconds to spark Atlanta over visiting Detroit 20-16.

Zach Wilson ran 52 yards for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to lead the New York Jets over visiting Jacksonville 26-21.

AFP

