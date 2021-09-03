Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 3 September 2021
Taylor on weight as she's warmly welcomed to Leeds, while things heat up between Lara and Warrington

The undisputed champ and her challenger comfortably made weight for tomorrow night’s world-title contest.

Gavan Casey Reporting from Leeds
By Gavan Casey Friday 3 Sep 2021, 2:18 PM
UNDISPUTED LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION Katie Taylor stepped onto the scales weighing 134.75lbs, a quarter of a pound under the lightweight limit, ahead of the latest defence of her crown against Texan Jennifer Han at Headingley Stadium tomorrow night.

Challenger Han, who claims to have weighed as much as 210 pounds in May, three months after the birth of her second son, came in at 134.25.

The irish icon, a lifelong Leeds United supporter whose father hails from the Yorkshire city, received a stirring welcome as she was beckoned to the stage by MC David Diamante. It might have been even louder had she plámásed the crowd but when she was asked by The42 earlier in the week about potentially walking out on Saturday night in a Leeds jersey, she replied, ‘Nah — it’d be a bit cheesy, would it?’ Incidentally, the club have since gifted Taylor a shirt.

There were only feint boos for Han, who previously reigned as a featherweight world champion for five years.

Taylor is the overwhelming favourite to retain her world titles against the mandatory challenger for her IBF belt, but Han brings with her significantly more pedigree — both as an amateur and as a pro — than Taylor’s last IBF mandatory, Kimberly Connor.

The New Dock hall on Leeds’ docklands played host to this afternoon’s weigh-in and while the reception towards Taylor was noteworthy, her chief support bout is not the reason why the majority of the 20,000 people at Headingley tomorrow will have bought a ticket.

In the main event, ‘Leeds Warrior’ Josh Warrington attempts to salvage his career from the wreckage left by Maurico Lara, taking on an immediate rematch with the Mexican.

The introduction of former featherweight world champion Warrington almost took the roof off the convention centre, with chants of ‘Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!’ breaking out as he saluted his adoring crowd.

Lara, meanwhile, was called every name under the sun.

The pair faced off nose to nose until Lara shoved Warrington in the stomach, causing a minor skirmish.

Lara weighed 125.5 lbs, a fraction above his weight of 125 pounds when he pulled off one of the upsets of the year while stopping Warrington in February. The home fighter was 125.75 pounds, a quarter of a pound up on his weight last time out.

Taylor-Han and Lara-Warrington II will be broadcast exclusively live on the streaming platform DAZN tomorrow night.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey  / Reporting from Leeds
