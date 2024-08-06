Olympic Breakfast: Kellie Harrington back in the ring to defend gold medal

Start every morning with The 42′s definitive guide to all the day’s action: when you need to be in front of the TV, who are Ireland’s medal hopefuls, and what other big stories should you look out for.

AFTER A WHOLE day of no medals for Team Ireland, we’re back on the hunt for more treasures today to add to our haul of seven so far.

Monday saw major disruptions to the sailing in both the men’s and women’s dinghy. As a result, Eve McMahon was forced to bow out of the Olympics while Finn Lynch advances to the medal race today. Elsewhere, Rhasdiat Adeleke breezed into the semi-finals of the 400m while Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker will divert to the repechage after their heats.

There was devastation for Ciara Mageean as she was forced to withdraw from Games due to an Achilles injury. In equestrian, Shane Sweetnam and Daniel Coyle produced clear runs to book their place in the final of the individual showjumping, while Cian O’Connor fell short after clipping a barrier which left him just outside the top-30 qualification spots.

And so, we look towards Ireland’s itinerary for Day 11 and what awaits our athletes in Paris.

Which Irish athletes are competing — and when can I watch them?

Diving: Jake Passmore gets us off the mark in the 3m Springboard preliminary at 9am. The best 18 divers in the preliminary qualify to the semi-final.

Equestrian: Daniel Coyle and Shane Sweetnam will be in action for the Showjumping Individual final at 9am.

Athletics: Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan will be in the heats of the 1,500m at 9.05am. O’Sullivan will be in Heat 1 while Healy will run in Heat 2 with the first six in each heat earning automatic qualification for the semi-final. All others will go into the repechage.

Sharlene Mawdsely and Sophie Becker will return to the track for the 400m repechage at 10.20am.

Sailing: Finn Lynch will compete in the medal race of the men’s dinghy at 2.43pm. He’s currently in 10th place heading into the medal race.

Cycling: In track cycling, Lara Gillespie, Alice Sharpe, Mia Griffin, Kelly Murphy, and Erin Creighton will represent Ireland in the women’s team pursuit at 4.30pm. The eight fastest teams will qualify, and will be matched in the first round as follows: 6th fastest vs 7th fastest; 5th fastest vs 8th fastest; 2nd fastest vs 3rd fastest; The fastest team vs the 4th fastest team.

Boxing: Kellie Harrington will take on Wenlu Yang of China in the final of the women’s lightweight (60kg) at 10.06pm.

Team Ireland medal watch

Kellie Harrington is Ireland’s major medal prospect on Day 11. The defending champion is looking to emulate the efforts of the rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy by retaining the gold medal that she won in Tokyo.

Shane Sweetnam and Daniel Coyle are also seeking a medal in the final of the showjumping individual. They were ranked second and third after their rides today but all entrants will start again at zero in the final.

Finn Lynch is in the medal race of the men’s dinghy but the highest possible position he can hope for is eighth.

Gabby Thomas of the USA. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Do not miss…

There are 15 medals in total up for grabs today, with all eyes surely fixed on the women’s 200m final at 8.40pm. USA’s Gabby Thompson — the fastest woman so far this year — will be a favourite for the gold medal, along with St Lucia’s Julien Alfred who stunned Sha’Carri Richardson to win the 100m gold. Shericka Jackson was also a pre-race favourite but has withdrawn from the event.

There’s also skateboarding on the menu today as the women’s park final gets underway at 4.30pm.

