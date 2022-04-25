7 for champions Meath, 4 for finalists Donegal - Teams of the Leagues announced

CHAMPIONS MEATH LEAD the way on the top Team of the League.

The Teams of the 2022 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues were announced this afternoon, with seven Royal stars included in the Division 1 edition.

Monica McGuirk, Mary Kate Lynch, Shauna Ennis, Emma Troy, Orlagh Lally, Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan are all honoured after helping the county to its first-ever top-tier crown in their first season back in Division 1.

Beaten finalists Donegal have four players included, while there’s three from 2021 winners Dublin and one from Mayo respectively.

Three players from last year’s selection make the cut once again in Donegal duo Evelyn McGinley and Karen Guthrie and Dublin sharpshooter Hannah Tyrrell. Nicole McLaughlin and Niamh McLaughlin are the two other Donegal players acknowledged, while Dublin All-Star pair Leah Caffrey and Orlagh Nolan join team-mate Tyrrell in situ.

Green and Red forward Lisa Cafferky completes the 15.

Finalists Kerry and Armagh dominate the Division 2 team, with six players a-piece named.

Champions Kerry are represented by Kayleigh Cronin, Cáit Lynch, Aishling O’Connell, Lorraine Scanlon, Anna Galvin and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, while Anna Carr, Grace Ferguson, Lauren McConville, Catherine Marley and the Mackin sisters, Bláithín and Aimee, get the nod for Armagh.

Monaghan pair Rosemary Courtney and Muireann Atkinson, and Laois forward Mo Nerney, are also honoured.

The Division 3 and 4 selections are also made up by four counties: Winners Roscommon (6), finalists Wexford (4), Kildare (3) and Down (2) in Division 3, and then champions Offaly (6), runners-up Limerick (4), Fermanagh (3) and Leitrim (2) in Division 4.

The players on each of the four divisional teams were chosen by the LGFA’s All Star committee, and the awards will be presented at Croke Park on Friday evening, 6 May.

Division 1 Lidl NFL Team of the League

1. Monica McGuirk (Meath)

2. Evelyn McGinley (Donegal), 3. Mary Kate Lynch (Meath), 4. Leah Caffrey (Dublin)

5. Shauna Ennis (Meath), 6. Emma Troy (Meath), 7. Orlagh Nolan (Dublin)

8. Nicole McLaughlin (Donegal), 9. Orlagh Lally (Meath)

10. Vikki Wall (Meath), 11. Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal), 12. Emma Duggan (Meath)

13. Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin), 14. Karen Guthrie (Donegal), 15. Lisa Cafferky (Mayo)

Division 2 Lidl NFL Team of the League

1. Anna Carr (Armagh)

2. Grace Ferguson (Armagh), 3. Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry), 4. Cáit Lynch (Kerry)

5. Aishling O’Connell (Kerry), 6. Lauren McConville (Armagh), 7. Rosemary Courtney (Monaghan)

8. Lorraine Scanlon (Kerry), 9. Bláithín Mackin (Armagh)

10. Catherine Marley (Armagh), 11. Muireann Atkinson (Monaghan), 12. Anna Galvin (Kerry)

13. Mo Nerney (Laois), 14. Aimee Mackin (Armagh), 15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry)

Division 3 Lidl NFL Team of the League

1. Helena Cummins (Roscommon)

2. Sinéad Kenny (Roscommon), 3. Aisling Halligan (Wexford), 4. Laoise Lenehan (Kildare)

5. Orlagh Kehoe (Wexford), 6. Róisín Murphy (Wexford), 7. Niamh Feeney (Roscommon)

8. Grace Clifford (Kildare), 9. Laura Fleming (Roscommon)

10. Jennifer Higgins (Roscommon), 11. Caitriona Murray (Wexford), 12. Jessica Foy (Down)

13. Aisling Hanly (Roscommon), 14. Natasha Ferris (Down), 15. Neasa Dooley (Kildare)

Division 4 Lidl NFL Team of the League

1. Sophie Hennessy (Limerick)

2. Nicole Buckley (Offaly), 3. Molly McGloin (Fermanagh), 4. Becky Bryant (Offaly)

5. Annie Kehoe (Offaly), 6. Clare Owens (Leitrim), 7. Róisín Ennis (Offaly)

8. Amy Gavin Mangan (Offaly), 9. Róisín Ambrose (Limerick)

10. Cathy Mee (Limerick), 11. Michelle Guckian (Leitrim), 12. Bláithín Bogue (Fermanagh)

13. Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh), 14. Ellee McEvoy (Offaly), 15. Iris Kennelly (Limerick).