Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 23 August 2022
Advertisement

Ten Hag hails change of attitude and offers hope to Ronaldo and Maguire

The Dutch coach became the first Red Devils manager to lose his opening two games in charge.

By AFP Monday 22 Aug 2022, 11:41 PM
57 minutes ago 1,898 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5846848
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates after the final whistle.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates after the final whistle.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates after the final whistle.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MANCHESTER UNITED manager Erik ten Hag said a change in attitude and spirit from his players was the reason behind a huge 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday to lift the gloom around Old Trafford.

The Dutch coach became the first United manager to lose his opening two games in charge for more than a century as defeats to Brighton and Brentford left the Red Devils bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years.

On a big night for Ten Hag, his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire paid dividends as United’s high tempo blitzed Liverpool for the opening 30 minutes.

Jadon Sancho gave the home side a deserved half-time lead before Marcus Rashford’s first goal since January put United 2-0 up.

Mohamed Salah pulled a goal back for Liverpool 10 minutes from time, but Jurgen Klopp’s men have now failed to win any of their first three league games of the season to fall seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

“We can talk about tactics but it is all about attitude,” said Ten Hag.

“I am happy with the performance but we have to bring it every game. Don’t just bring it against Liverpool. Every Premier League game is difficult, we need to bring it to every game. It starts, once again, with the spirit.”

Ten Hag reportedly dragged his players in on a planned day off to run 13.8 kilometres the day after a 4-0 defeat to Brentford last weekend.

That was the extra distance covered by Brentford players and United collectively covered 18 kilometres more than eight days ago with a number of players struggling with cramp in the closing stages.

“Today was really important for us,” said Bruno Fernandes, who was made captain in the absence of Maguire.

“We showed the right intensity and more importantly the right character. We got the three points. Scoring first was really important for us, for our confidence.

“It was important for us to take the first step in the league, now we have to carry on”

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Victory took United above Liverpool in the league table and to within four points of the top four.

Casemiro was paraded at Old Trafford before kick-off, but United’s latest £60 million (€71 million) signing had to settle for a seat in the stands as the Brazil midfielder was not registered in time to make his debut.

Ten Hag hinted that more money will be spent in the final 10 days of the transfer window, but said there was also a route back into the team for Maguire and Ronaldo.

“I don’t have to mention Maguire and Ronaldo. They are amazing players and they will play a role in the future and the short-term future as well,” he said.

“We have the right players, I am convinced of that. The window is not closed and you need numbers and also quality.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie