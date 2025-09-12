WEXFORD GAA HAVE announced the appointment of legendary Irish boxer Bernard Dunne to a newly created Talent & Culture Development role.
Dunne, a proven leader in elite sport, has guided athletes to Olympic and World
Championship success as High Performance Director with Irish Boxing, overseen major
progress in Indian boxing, and contributed to Dublin football’s historic All-Ireland run.
In his new role, Dunne will be tasked with working with players, coaches, and management to strengthen player pathways, developing coaching standards, and embedding a winning culture across Wexford hurling.
Speaking on the appointment, Wexford GAA Chairperson, John Kenny, said:
“We are thrilled to welcome Bernard to Wexford GAA. His experience at the very highest level of sport, and his proven ability to build winning cultures, will be a huge asset to our players and coaches throughout the county.”
Dunne added: “I believe in the power of culture, values, and high standards to unlock
potential. Wexford has a proud tradition, and I’m looking forward to helping athletes thrive.”
Former world champion boxer Bernard Dunne appointed to new position with Wexford GAA
