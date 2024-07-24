Introducing our brand-new podcast: Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll

THE 2024 OLYMPIC Games are here — and we’re delighted to introduce our brand-new daily podcast that will make sure that you won’t miss a medal or a moment that matters.

Olympics Daily with Cooney and O’Carroll does exactly what it says on the tin: as soon as the action is done for the day, The 42′s Gavin Cooney and The Journal editor Sinéad O’Carroll will report from Paris to dive into the glory, heartbreak, controversy and gossip every single night.

You won’t have to wait long as the very first episode is out tonight, Wednesday 24 July, as Gavin checks in from the Stade de France to discuss the opening day of the Men’s Rugby Sevens tournament and Ireland’s games against South Africa and Japan.

You can listen to Olympics Daily in the podcasts tab of The 42 and The Journal apps, or subscribe to the series now wherever you get your podcasts to make sure that you don’t miss an episode: