SQOTW

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you been following the sports news this week?
5.01pm, 1 Aug 2025

Who was named man of the match after Kerry's All-Ireland football final success over Donegal?
Joe O'Connor
Paudie Clifford

David Clifford
Gavin White
Arsenal's €73m signing from Sporting CP, Viktor Gyökeres, played for which EFL Championship club between January 2021 and July 2023?
Swansea City
Coventry City

Blackburn Rovers
Bristol City
Which of these Irish players did NOT score a try during the Lions' series-clinching victory over Australia last Saturday?
Tadhg Beirne
Jack Conan

Hugo Keenan
Dan Sheehan
Which former Ireland international has already made a winning start as the new interim head coach of Shamrock Rovers' women's team?
Colin Healy
Emma Byrne

Colin Doyle
Stephanie Zambra
After his most recent triumph, how many Tour de France titles has Slovenia's Tadej Pogačar now won?
1
2

3
4
Where did Pádraig Harrington win the Senior Open Championship last weekend?
Sunningdale
Carnoustie

Royal Porthcawl
Royal Portrush
Ireland's Lara Gillespie earned a podium finish on stage four of the Tour de France Femmes on Tuesday. Which county is she from?
Wicklow
Fermanagh

Antrim
Longford
Which club did Athlone Town hammer 4-0 in their first ever Women's Champions League qualification tie on Wednesday night?
Neftçi
Cardiff City

NSA Sofia
AEK Athens
Which storied Irish racecourse announced its closure with immediate effect on Friday?
Fairyhouse
Thurles

Mallow
Naas
After just over 18 months in the NFL, Welsh star Louis Rees-Zammit has announced that he will return to rugby. How many games have Wales won since the winger made his shock switch to American football?
None
1

2
3
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Have a great long weekend. You deserve it!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver!
If we'd have offered you that before the quiz, you'd probably have bitten our hands off.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
Take it and run.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
The dreaded wooden spoon
Would you be into sport yourself, or...?
Share your result:

