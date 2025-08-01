Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who was named man of the match after Kerry's All-Ireland football final success over Donegal? Joe O'Connor Paudie Clifford

David Clifford Gavin White

Arsenal's €73m signing from Sporting CP, Viktor Gyökeres, played for which EFL Championship club between January 2021 and July 2023? Swansea City Coventry City

Blackburn Rovers Bristol City

Which of these Irish players did NOT score a try during the Lions' series-clinching victory over Australia last Saturday? Tadhg Beirne Jack Conan

Hugo Keenan Dan Sheehan

Which former Ireland international has already made a winning start as the new interim head coach of Shamrock Rovers' women's team? Colin Healy Emma Byrne

Colin Doyle Stephanie Zambra

After his most recent triumph, how many Tour de France titles has Slovenia's Tadej Pogačar now won? 1 2

3 4

Where did Pádraig Harrington win the Senior Open Championship last weekend? Sunningdale Carnoustie

Royal Porthcawl Royal Portrush

Ireland's Lara Gillespie earned a podium finish on stage four of the Tour de France Femmes on Tuesday. Which county is she from? Wicklow Fermanagh

Antrim Longford

Which club did Athlone Town hammer 4-0 in their first ever Women's Champions League qualification tie on Wednesday night? Neftçi Cardiff City

NSA Sofia AEK Athens

Which storied Irish racecourse announced its closure with immediate effect on Friday? Fairyhouse Thurles

Mallow Naas