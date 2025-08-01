Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who was named man of the match after Kerry's All-Ireland football final success over Donegal?
Joe O'Connor
Paudie Clifford
David Clifford
Gavin White
Arsenal's €73m signing from Sporting CP, Viktor Gyökeres, played for which EFL Championship club between January 2021 and July 2023?
Swansea City
Coventry City
Blackburn Rovers
Bristol City
Which of these Irish players did NOT score a try during the Lions' series-clinching victory over Australia last Saturday?
Tadhg Beirne
Jack Conan
Hugo Keenan
Dan Sheehan
Which former Ireland international has already made a winning start as the new interim head coach of Shamrock Rovers' women's team?
Colin Healy
Emma Byrne
Colin Doyle
Stephanie Zambra
After his most recent triumph, how many Tour de France titles has Slovenia's Tadej Pogačar now won?
1
2
3
4
Where did Pádraig Harrington win the Senior Open Championship last weekend?
Sunningdale
Carnoustie
Royal Porthcawl
Royal Portrush
Ireland's Lara Gillespie earned a podium finish on stage four of the Tour de France Femmes on Tuesday. Which county is she from?
Wicklow
Fermanagh
Antrim
Longford
Which club did Athlone Town hammer 4-0 in their first ever Women's Champions League qualification tie on Wednesday night?
Neftçi
Cardiff City
NSA Sofia
AEK Athens
Which storied Irish racecourse announced its closure with immediate effect on Friday?
Fairyhouse
Thurles
Mallow
Naas
After just over 18 months in the NFL, Welsh star Louis Rees-Zammit has announced that he will return to rugby. How many games have Wales won since the winger made his shock switch to American football?
