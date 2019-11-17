It's Sunday so here are our favourite images from the sporting week

Fiji celebrate their victory over the Barbarians with a song and a prayer.
‘AWAY!’
Take a bow, Jack Ringrose of UCD. Wait, not like that…
Max Verstappen makes the most of his Brazilian Grand Prix win.
The brave and the faithful celebrate Munster’s late, late show in Swansea.
Back in Munster, Nemo and Austin Stacks compete under a high ball.
Over in the Leinster club hurling, ecstasy and agony for St Mullin’s of Carlow and Rathdowney-Errill of Laois respectively.
‘I’ll have this one, sis’: Sam and Chloe Magee in action at the Irish Badminton Open.
Colin Kaepernick: still got it.
One last time.
