This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 17 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's Sunday so here are our favourite images from the sporting week

A few thousand words.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Nov 2019, 9:52 PM
1 hour ago 3,151 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4895178

Fiji celebrate their victory over the Barbarians with a song and a prayer.

fiji-celebrate-victory-with-a-song-and-a-prayer Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

‘AWAY!’

ciaran-clark-and-callum-robinson-with-liberato-cacace-andre-de-jong-and-stefan-marinovic Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Take a bow, Jack Ringrose of UCD. Wait, not like that…

jack-ringrose-scores-a-try Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

jack-ringrose-scores-a-try Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Max Verstappen makes the most of his Brazilian Grand Prix win.

imago-20191117 Source: Imago/PA Images

The brave and the faithful celebrate Munster’s late, late show in Swansea.

munster-players-celebrate-james-cronins-bonus-point-try Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Back in Munster, Nemo and Austin Stacks compete under a high ball.

alan-odonovan-with-joseph-oconnor-and-michael-odonnell Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Over in the Leinster club hurling, ecstasy and agony for St Mullin’s of Carlow and Rathdowney-Errill of Laois respectively.

james-doyle-and-jack-kavanagh-celebrate-after-the-game Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

eric-killeen-dejected-at-the-end-of-the-game

‘I’ll have this one, sis’: Sam and Chloe Magee in action at the Irish Badminton Open.

sam-and-chloe-magee Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Colin Kaepernick: still got it.

kaepernicks-workout-football Source: Todd Kirkland

imago-20191116 Source: Imago/PA Images

One last time.

rory-best Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie