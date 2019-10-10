The likely Ireland starting XI to face Georgia on Saturday

Goalkeeper/defence

DARREN RANDOLPH is certain to start in goal barring a last-minute injury.

The defence is less clear-cut. Shane Duffy should start after being declared fit to travel. John Egan is expected to pip Kevin Long for the other centre-back spot, given the fact that unlike Long, he has been playing regular Premier League football.

Seamus Coleman will continue at right-back, while Matt Doherty is expected to be given the nod at left-back having played there for a spell at Wolves, though Blackburn’s Derrick Williams is also comfortable playing in the position

Midfield

Mick McCarthy has been known for being loyal to tried-and-trusted players, and so it would no surprise if he keeps faith with the same midfield that lined out against the Swiss. That would mean sticking with the central trio of Conor Hourihane, Glenn Whelan and Jeff Hendrick, while James McClean and Callum Robinson are likely to retain their places out wide.

Alan Browne, Jack Byrne and Josh Cullen all did their cause no harm in the recent friendly win over Bulgaria, though it would be a surprise if any of these players were thrown in from the start for such a crucial game. Similarly, it does not appear that Alan Judge and Callum O’Dowda have done enough to feature from the outset.

Attack

Probably the most debatable of all the selection areas, with regular striker David McGoldrick unavailable, it will be interesting to see who McCarthy opts for in his stead.

Sean Maguire has been playing well of late with Preston in the Championship. Scott Hogan was on the scoresheet for Stoke at the weekend. Aaron Connolly would be a popular choice after he burst onto the scene for Brighton against Spurs. But McCarthy often likes to play with a big man up top, and so Collins is the favourite to start up front, particularly after scoring on his international debut against Bulgaria last month.