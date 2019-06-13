This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The42 wins 20x20 award for Brendan Coffey's feature on Tipperary circuit driver

Interview with Nicole Drought wins the May award.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 1:37 PM
Tipperary's Nicole Drought.
Image: Michael Chester
Tipperary's Nicole Drought.
Image: Michael Chester

FREELANCE JOURNALIST BRENDAN Coffey has won the latest Investec 20×20 Award, for his feature with Irish circuit driver Nicole Drought which was published on The42

The monthly award recognises excellence in Irish journalism focused on Women in Sport.

Coffey’s in-depth interview with Drought focuses on the Tipperary native’s incredible career in the sport and was today announced as the winner of the May prize. 

The42 has now won three of the four 20×20 awards, after Eoin O’Callaghan’s feature on Irish football revolutionary Anne O’Brien and Emma Duffy’s interview with up-and-coming Irish football star Isibeal Atkinson were recognised in February and April respectively. 

Anna Kessel, Investec 20×20 Media Awards judging panel Chair, said: “This was such an insightful read, I loved how Brendan captured Nicole’s description of what it feels like to drive a race car ‘like dancing’ — he brought her skills to life in a way I hadn’t read before.

Women in motorsport are massively under-represented in mainstream media and so it is brilliant to see Nicole’s talent recognised on this platform.

Michael Cullen, Investec CEO, added: “Brendan Coffey’s interview with Nicole Drought illustrates what these awards are all about, profiling emerging talent in exciting sports which we don’t regularly see featured in the media.

“Nicole’s passion for circuit racing and her commitment to push herself and her car to the limits is brought to life in this captivating read. According to Nicole, ‘It’s not just a boy’s sport’ and Nicole is certainly proof of that.”

Read Brendan’s piece on Nicole Drought here>

