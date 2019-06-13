The42 wins 20x20 award for Brendan Coffey's feature on Tipperary circuit driver

FREELANCE JOURNALIST BRENDAN Coffey has won the latest Investec 20×20 Award, for his feature with Irish circuit driver Nicole Drought which was published on The42.

The monthly award recognises excellence in Irish journalism focused on Women in Sport.

Coffey’s in-depth interview with Drought focuses on the Tipperary native’s incredible career in the sport and was today announced as the winner of the May prize.

The42 has now won three of the four 20×20 awards, after Eoin O’Callaghan’s feature on Irish football revolutionary Anne O’Brien and Emma Duffy’s interview with up-and-coming Irish football star Isibeal Atkinson were recognised in February and April respectively.

Anna Kessel, Investec 20×20 Media Awards judging panel Chair, said: “This was such an insightful read, I loved how Brendan captured Nicole’s description of what it feels like to drive a race car ‘like dancing’ — he brought her skills to life in a way I hadn’t read before.

Women in motorsport are massively under-represented in mainstream media and so it is brilliant to see Nicole’s talent recognised on this platform.

Michael Cullen, Investec CEO, added: “Brendan Coffey’s interview with Nicole Drought illustrates what these awards are all about, profiling emerging talent in exciting sports which we don’t regularly see featured in the media.

“Nicole’s passion for circuit racing and her commitment to push herself and her car to the limits is brought to life in this captivating read. According to Nicole, ‘It’s not just a boy’s sport’ and Nicole is certainly proof of that.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!