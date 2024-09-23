The 42FM with Cooney & O'Carroll: Don't miss our new podcast

TOMORROW WE LAUNCH a brand-new podcast, The 42FM with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll.

Building on the success of Olympics Daily with Cooney & O’Carroll, The 42FM is a new weekly podcast in which Gavin and Sinéad will zoom out on the biggest sports story of the week, bringing the wider context and issues into play.

Advertisement

The 42FM is a co-production of The 42 and The Journal, and is where sports meets news, politics, business, and pop culture.

The first episode launches tomorrow, 24 September, and new episodes will be available every Tuesday.

The podcast is free to listen to, and will be available on The 42, The Journal, or wherever you get your podcasts.

The podcast is co-hosted by Gavin Cooney, sports writer with The 42, and Sinéad O’Carroll, editor of The Journal.

The duo teamed up for a daily podcast during the 2024 Olympics, which shot to the top of the Irish podcast charts and was described by one listener as a “very Journal-42 epic handshake.”

Now, thanks partly to listener feedback but also to the fact they couldn’t bear to quit talking and arguing about sport, Gavin and Sinéad return in a new weekly format.

If you’d like to get in touch with the show to suggest subjects for discussion or if have any other feedback, you can email gavincooney@the42.ie and sinead@thejournal.ie.

Subscribe to The 42FM for free here or wherever you get your podcasts