Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
listen up

The 42FM with Cooney & O'Carroll: Don't miss our new podcast

Building on the success of Olympics Daily, Gavin and Sinéad return with a weekly podcast, an ‘epic handshake between The 42 and The Journal.’
5.12pm, 23 Sep 2024
331
0

Final42FM

TOMORROW WE LAUNCH a brand-new podcast, The 42FM with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll. 

Building on the success of Olympics Daily with Cooney & O’CarrollThe 42FM is a new weekly podcast in which Gavin and Sinéad will zoom out on the biggest sports story of the week, bringing the wider context and issues into play. 

The 42FM is a co-production of The 42 and The Journal, and is where sports meets news, politics, business, and pop culture. 

The first episode launches tomorrow, 24 September, and new episodes will be available every Tuesday. 

The podcast is free to listen to, and will be available on The 42, The Journal, or wherever you get your podcasts. 

The podcast is co-hosted by Gavin Cooney, sports writer with The 42, and Sinéad O’Carroll, editor of The Journal. 

The duo teamed up for a daily podcast during the 2024 Olympics, which shot to the top of the Irish podcast charts and was described by one listener as a “very Journal-42 epic handshake.” 

Now, thanks partly to listener feedback but also to the fact they couldn’t bear to quit talking and arguing about sport, Gavin and Sinéad return in a new weekly format. 

If you’d like to get in touch with the show to suggest subjects for discussion or if have any other feedback, you can email gavincooney@the42.ie and sinead@thejournal.ie. 

Subscribe to The 42FM for free here or wherever you get your podcasts 

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie