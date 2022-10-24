Join us for a live Ireland v South Africa preview with special guest Will Connors

Membership : Access or Sign Up
We’re heading back to the Harcourt Hotel on Wednesday 2 November for our latest live show.

A YEAR OUT from the World Cup, the Autumn series is upon us, and the reigning world champions are coming to town…

We know what you’re thinking: the only way this could get any better is with a Rugby Weekly Extra live show to kick off a massive few weeks of rugby, right?

Well, in that case, we’ve got good news for you.

After a brilliant night earlier this summer ahead of Ireland’s historic tour of New Zealand, Murray, Gav and Bernard are heading back to the Harcourt Hotel in Dublin 2 for a live show on Wednesday 2 November.

And as if that wasn’t enough, we’re delighted to announce that the lads will be joined on the evening by a very special guest: Leinster and Ireland back row Will Connors.

We’ll be previewing Ireland v South Africa with our usual mix of unmissable live analysis, chat, craic, and audience questions.

Tickets for the event are on sale here now, priced at €15 each.

Buy tickets

Doors will be at 6pm on Wednesday 2 November, with the show scheduled to start shortly after 7pm.

We look forward to seeing you all there on the evening!

will-connors Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie