Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

On Wednesday, who became the first athlete to be formally selected to represent Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics this summer? Darragh Greene (swimming) Michelle Finn (steeplechase)

Liam Jegou (canoeing) Brendan Irvine (boxing)

The 2020 Women's National League has been expanded to include how many teams? 8 9

10 12

Which of these events will feature on the commemorative jerseys due to be worn by the Cork hurlers and footballers in their upcoming Allianz League home games? The assassination of Michael Collins The Kilmichael Ambush

Christy Ring's 100th birthday Saipan

In how many games are the Wexford senior hurlers now unbeaten against Leinster rivals Kilkenny? 2 4

6 8

Which ex-Middlesbrough attacker joined Barcelona in a controversial emergency deal outside of the transfer window? Marcus Browne Martin Braithwaite

Mark Viduka Massimo Maccarone

Native River was this week ruled out of the Cheltenham Gold Cup due to injury. In which year did he win the famous race? 2016 2017

2018 2019

Which of these senior players DIDN'T sign a contract extension with Munster this week? Billy Holland Andrew Conway

John Ryan Jeremy Loughman

Áine O'Gorman ended her international retirement this week and was included in Ireland's squad for their crucial Euro 2021 qualifiers against Greece and Montenegro. To the nearest 10, how many international caps does she have to her name? 90 100

110 120

Due to Euro 2020, which ground will replace the Aviva Stadium as the host venue for this year's All-Ireland League rugby finals? Energia Park (Donnybrook) Thomond Park

The RDS The Sportsground