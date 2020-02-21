Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Friday 21 Feb 2020, 5:00 PM
On Wednesday, who became the first athlete to be formally selected to represent Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics this summer?
Darragh Greene (swimming)
Michelle Finn (steeplechase)

Liam Jegou (canoeing)
Brendan Irvine (boxing)
The 2020 Women's National League has been expanded to include how many teams?
8
9

10
12
Which of these events will feature on the commemorative jerseys due to be worn by the Cork hurlers and footballers in their upcoming Allianz League home games?
The assassination of Michael Collins
The Kilmichael Ambush

Christy Ring's 100th birthday
Saipan
In how many games are the Wexford senior hurlers now unbeaten against Leinster rivals Kilkenny?
2
4

6
8
Which ex-Middlesbrough attacker joined Barcelona in a controversial emergency deal outside of the transfer window?
Marcus Browne
Martin Braithwaite

Mark Viduka
Massimo Maccarone
Native River was this week ruled out of the Cheltenham Gold Cup due to injury. In which year did he win the famous race?
2016
2017

2018
2019
Which of these senior players DIDN'T sign a contract extension with Munster this week?
Billy Holland
Andrew Conway

John Ryan
Jeremy Loughman
Áine O'Gorman ended her international retirement this week and was included in Ireland's squad for their crucial Euro 2021 qualifiers against Greece and Montenegro. To the nearest 10, how many international caps does she have to her name?
90
100

110
120
Due to Euro 2020, which ground will replace the Aviva Stadium as the host venue for this year's All-Ireland League rugby finals?
Energia Park (Donnybrook)
Thomond Park

The RDS
The Sportsground
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg, known as 'The Hero of Munich' for his actions in the aftermath of the 1958 Munich Air Disaster, died on Sunday aged 87. For whom did he earn 25 international caps?
Wales
Scotland

Northern Ireland
Yugoslavia
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Have a great weekend. You deserve it!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver!
Have a good weekend. You deserve it!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
It could have been a lot worse...but it could have been a lot better as well, to be totally honest.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Shame. Shame. Shame. Shame. Shame. Shame.
Share your result:

