This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 1 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Weekend tips: finding the value in pre-Cheltenham 'black hole'

Thom Malone runs the rule over the weekend’s runners and riders.

By Thom Malone Friday 1 Mar 2019, 4:02 PM
1 hour ago 881 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4519845
Racegoers celebrate a win.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Racegoers celebrate a win.
Racegoers celebrate a win.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE CHELTENHAM EFFECT on the rest of the racing calendar around February and early March can be akin to a black hole, sucking all the quality in one direction.

A cursory glance at this weekend’s racing led a sage wit to refer to this weekend’s action as “the doldrums before the storm”.

Paul Nicholls has been the Saturday king in recent weeks whilst some other bigger yards appear to have been sucked into the pre-Cheltenham vortex.

In the Listed Mares Novices Hurdle at 3.00 at Doncaster, he trains the likely favourite Danse Idol, and her form looks very strong in the context of this race given she has finished in front of Papagana twice already. Danse Idol has finished second to Queenofhearts on her last two starts, and faces nothing of that calibre here. She should have Paul Nicholls doing the Pasa Doble after this.

Kelso isn’t a regular destination for Paul Nicholls, in fairness it is a 365-mile drive from his training base. He has only run 29 horse there, ever. For comparison Nicholls has run 1581 horses at Cheltenham. Ten of those Kelso runners have won, and Getaway Trump, could be one of potential three more for him on the Saturday Kelso card.

Getaway Trump has Cheltenham Festival entries and is as short as 14/1 for the County Hurdle. This horse is up against significantly lesser opposition in the 3.15 at Kelso on Saturday. You can roar him home sounding like an American Democrat voter.

Dingo Dollar disappointed at Doncaster in late January when his jumping let him down. This is surely an aberration as normally this guy is would give Blanka Vlasic a run for her money at the Olympics, such is the usual competence of his leaps. Alan King’s runner drops in grade on Saturday, and a return to his usual front running tactics should tease a better performance than when disappointing at the track when last seen. A repeat of his run in the Ladbroke Trophy, where he finished third, before Christmas can see him take gold in the Grimthorpe Handicap Chase at 3.35 in Doncaster on Saturday.

Getting excited about the Spring Cup Stakes at Lingfield, is undoubtedly a thinly veiled cry for help but it also means the summer is imminent. An extraordinarily dry winter into early spring means flat horses should be developing nicely. A contrast with last year could not be more stark given the blanket of snow on March first 2018 versus the sunny 16 degrees of March first 2019. Yes the imminent destruction of the planet is nigh, but at least the horses are nice and forward.

Fanaar make his seasonal reappearance in the 3.15 at Lingfield. He is no longer in possession of his crown jewels following a gelding operation. This will help, even if he probably doesn’t agree. Some of this horse’s juvenile form ties in nicely with many pattern performers and was unlucky not to win two runs ago.

It was notable that Jim Crowley, retained rider to the owner, chose to ride him in a Group 3 on his final start of last year as opposed to the eventual winner, who he would have had the option of riding. Jim will be sun-kissed from his working winter in Dubai, Fanaar is his first ride in the UK of 2019 and his only mount on the card. Trainer William Haggas has won this race for the last two seasons with horses making their seasonal debut. From a pace angle Deep Intrigue should ensure a proper speed, allowing the stars to align for Fanaar.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Thom Malone

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    Sexton on track to face France, Schmidt 'hopeful' of Carbery's availability
    Borthwick plays down training-ground clashes as routine 'pushing and shoving'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    'I was blown away, totally overwhelmed. It was completely unexpected'
    Couple of switch-ups as McCarthy names Cork side for Tipperary clash
    FOOTBALL
    No decision yet but Kepa to return in one of Chelsea's next two games, Sarri confirms
    No decision yet but Kepa to return in one of Chelsea's next two games, Sarri confirms
    Rodrigo strike does the job for Valencia to book Copa final date against Barcelona
    Uefa close case against Chelsea for alleged racist chanting
    IRELAND
    Ireland goalkeeper returns to Norway after being released by Dinamo Bucharest
    Ireland goalkeeper returns to Norway after being released by Dinamo Bucharest
    Ahead of her appearance on tonight's Late Late, here's everything you should know about Jessie Buckley
    Disastrous start for Ireland in Glasgow as Greene takes a fall and Barr finishes last

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie