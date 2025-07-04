Advertisement
Thomas Partey. File Photo
Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey charged for rape and sexual assault

Partey has been charged with five counts of of rape and one count of sexual assault.
2.44pm, 4 Jul 2025

THOMAS PARTEY, A former midfielder for Arsenal FC, has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, according to a statement from the UK Crown Prosecution Service.

The high-profile case has sparked significant criticism of the Premier League club, who continued to field Partey for nearly three years despite being aware of an ongoing investigation.

Partey, 32, was among Arsenal’s highest-paid players and played a central role in the club’s recent title challenges and their run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

This is a breaking news story – more to follow

Written by Andrew Walsh and posted on TheJournal.ie

