The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey charged for rape and sexual assault
THOMAS PARTEY, A former midfielder for Arsenal FC, has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, according to a statement from the UK Crown Prosecution Service.
The high-profile case has sparked significant criticism of the Premier League club, who continued to field Partey for nearly three years despite being aware of an ongoing investigation.
Partey, 32, was among Arsenal’s highest-paid players and played a central role in the club’s recent title challenges and their run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.
This is a breaking news story – more to follow
Written by Andrew Walsh and posted on TheJournal.ie
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Arsenal crown prosecution Football Thomas Partey none