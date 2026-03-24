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Cork's Brian Hayes being tackled by Limerick defender Kyle Hayes. James Lawlor/INPHO
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Limerick v Cork league final tickets to be sold through counties and clubs

The battle of Limerick and Cork will form part of a double-header with Clare v Dublin at the Gaelic Grounds on Easter Sunday.
10.49am, 24 Mar 2026

TICKETS FOR THE Division 1A hurling league final between Limerick and Cork will be sold through the competing counties and clubs this week, the GAA has announced.

A statement this morning reads that the decision has been made due to “expected high demand” as the Munster rivals prepare to battle it out for league silverware at the Gaelic Grounds on Easter Sunday, 5 April.

Tickets will then go on public sale on Monday, 30 March at 3pm through online and in-store purchases at Centra and SuperValu.

Limerick defeated Galway to set up a Division 1 final against holders Cork, who continued their league defence with a 24-point win against Offaly.

The Gaelic Grounds will host a double-header of hurling league finals on 5 April as Clare and Dublin meet in the Division 1B final which will be the curtain-raiser.

The full statement reads:

“The GAA can confirm that tickets for the Allianz Hurling League final between Limerick and Cork at the TUS Gaelic Grounds will be released through the competing counties and clubs for distribution this week due to expected high demand.

“A public sale, online and in Centra and SuperValu stores, will follow next Monday, 30 March, at 3.0pm.

“A capacity crowd is expected at the same venue that hosted last year’s classic Munster Final which saw Cork eventually prevail over Limerick after extra-time and penalties.”

Related Reads
Hurling league finals set for Easter Sunday double-header in Gaelic Grounds
Hayes and Walsh bag two goals each as Cork cruise into Division 1A final
Limerick seal place in league final after holding off Galway in grandstand finish

Hurling League Finals: Easter Sunday, 5 April – Gaelic Grounds

Division 1B: Clare v Dublin, 1.45pm.

Division 1A: Cork v Limerick, 4pm

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