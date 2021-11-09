Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 9 November 2021
Advertisement

Tiger Roll pencilled in for Cheltenham reappearance on Sunday

Cross country glory remains the goal for dual National winner.

By Press Association Tuesday 9 Nov 2021, 9:19 AM
13 minutes ago 74 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5596050

TIGER ROLL COULD return to action at Cheltenham on Sunday before he takes aim at a cross country title defence and possible tilt at a third Grand National.

The gelding took the famous Aintree steeplechase in 2018 and 2019 but his attempt to match the great Red Rum with a treble in the race were thwarted in 2020 when the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aintree were able to host the fixture this spring, but the British Horseracing Authority handicapper Martin Greenwood and the horse’s connections could not agree over his rating of 166 – a mark that would have seen him shoulder 11st 9lb.

2.42207480 Tiger Roll with Gordon Elliott and Michael O’Leary following his 2019 National win. Source: (Brian Lawless/PA)

As a result Tiger Roll was omitted from the final line up after owners Gigginstown House Stud withdrew his entry, stating that the handicapper’s assessment of their horse was “unfair”.

The bay went on to display much of his old vim when taking the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but his performance in the Grade One Betway Bowl at Aintree saw him beaten 92 lengths in what was his most recent racecourse appearance.

Tiger Roll is now entered in the Grade Three Jewson Click And Collect Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Sunday, after which he will ultimately be aimed towards a defence of his cross country crown in March.

“He’s got the entry, I haven’t spoken to Gordon (Elliott, trainer) yet, but I think the plan is to run him,” said Eddie O’Leary, racing manager to his brother Michael’s Gigginstown House Stud.

“Hopefully he’ll go for the cross country at Cheltenham and then we’ll see how the handicapper is with the National, his aim is the cross country and after that we’ll see.

“It’ll depend on the English handicapper. The Irish handicapper has him at 155 but they won’t accept it in England, they won’t budge.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Even the Irish handicapper has dropped him 7lb since he won at Cheltenham, but your man won’t budge, so the aim is the cross country at Cheltenham again.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie