Tiger Roll to bid for historic third Grand National win in 2020

TIGER ROLL WILL bid to become the first horse to win the Grand National at Aintree in three consecutive years, trainer Gordon Elliott confirmed today.

The horse has won the prestigious race in each of the past two years, becoming the first to do so since Red Rum triumphed in consecutive years in 1973 and 1974.

Red Rum then finished second in the next two meetings before becoming the only horse to date to win the Grand National three times in 1977.

Tiger Roll will now have the opportunity to match that tally and go for three wins in a row after Elliott announced his intention to race again in 2020.

“The number one target this year will be the English National,” Elliott said. “We are going to have to mind him now and pick and choose where we go.

“He will probably have one run over hurdles, maybe something like the Boyne Hurdle [in February]. He will go back to Cheltenham [in March] for the Cross-Country Race and then we’ll go for the Grand National [in April].”