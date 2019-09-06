This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 6 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tiger Roll to bid for historic third Grand National win in 2020

Having matched Red Rum’s back-to-back Grand National triumphs, the Gordon Elliot-trained horse will look to go one better at Aintree in 2020.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Sep 2019, 5:21 PM
34 minutes ago 316 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4799222
Tiger Roll at the 2019 Grand National.
Tiger Roll at the 2019 Grand National.
Tiger Roll at the 2019 Grand National.

TIGER ROLL WILL bid to become the first horse to win the Grand National at Aintree in three consecutive years, trainer Gordon Elliott confirmed today.

The horse has won the prestigious race in each of the past two years, becoming the first to do so since Red Rum triumphed in consecutive years in 1973 and 1974.

Red Rum then finished second in the next two meetings before becoming the only horse to date to win the Grand National three times in 1977.

Tiger Roll will now have the opportunity to match that tally and go for three wins in a row after Elliott announced his intention to race again in 2020.

“The number one target this year will be the English National,” Elliott said. “We are going to have to mind him now and pick and choose where we go.

“He will probably have one run over hurdles, maybe something like the Boyne Hurdle [in February]. He will go back to Cheltenham [in March] for the Cross-Country Race and then we’ll go for the Grand National [in April].”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie