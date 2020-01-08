This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 8 January, 2020
Elliott: Tiger Roll 'is in great nick' and 'will definitely make' Cheltenham

Tiger Roll is aiming to the Grand Nationals for a third straight year.

By The42 Team Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 12:15 PM
Keith Donoghue onboard Tiger Roll at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Keith Donoghue onboard Tiger Roll at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TRAINER GORDON ELLIOTT has revealed that two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll will definitely take part in the Cheltenham Festival later this year.

Tiger Roll underwent a procedure in mid-November to have a small chip in a joint removed and is recovering well, according to Elliott. 

“Tiger Roll is in great nick and he is back cantering away. I’ve been very happy with him and with the way he has progressed over the last few weeks,” Elliott told the Racing Post

The legendary 10-year-old’s progress will be monitored over the coming weeks before a return date is decided on. The Boyne Hurdle at Navan on 16 February has been mooted as a potential comeback date.

“It is hard to know whether he will make the Boyne Hurdle at Navan.,” said Elliott.

“He could be back in time for it, you never know, but we will see how the next few weeks go. He will definitely make Cheltenham, that’s for sure. He’s very well at the moment and I couldn’t be happier with him.”

Tiger Roll is aiming to emulate Red Rum by securing a hat-trick of Grand Nationals.

