This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 5 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woods to miss out on Arnold Palmer Invitational through injury unrelated to past back issues

‘My lower back is fine’, the 14-time major winner assured fans.

By AFP Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 3:00 PM
55 minutes ago 286 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4524864
Woods will miss a 19th entry at the tournament with a neck strain.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Woods will miss a 19th entry at the tournament with a neck strain.
Woods will miss a 19th entry at the tournament with a neck strain.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FORMER WORLD NUMBER one Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational after failing to shake off a neck strain.

In a post on Twitter, Woods said the problem was unrelated to the lower back issues which sidelined him for nearly two years, and added he had no concern over his long-term fitness.

“Unfortunately due to a neck strain that I’ve had for a few weeks, I’m forced to withdraw from the API (Arnold Palmer Invitational),” Woods said.

“I’ve been receiving treatment, but it hasn’t improved enough to play. My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns.”

Woods added he hoped to be fit for The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass from 14-17 March as he builds towards next month’s Masters.

The Arnold Palmer has been a favourite hunting ground for Woods over the years, with the 43-year-old winning at Bay Hill a record eight times.

This week’s appearance would have been his 19th participation at the event.

“I’d like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans,” Woods said.

“Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments and I’m disappointed to miss it.”

Woods last played at the WGC-Mexico Championship from 21-24 February, tying for 10th place.

© AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'
    'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'
    Henshaw and Leavy set to miss Ireland's clash with France
    France unveil team to face Ireland in next Sunday's Six Nations clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    FOOTBALL
    Sheffield derby ends in stalemate to leave Leeds in automatic promotion place
    Sheffield derby ends in stalemate to leave Leeds in automatic promotion place
    Pochettino insists Spurs 'can beat any team' while they eye up Champions League run
    Jose Mourinho would have 'no problem at all' returning to manage Real Madrid
    IRELAND
    Captain Hawkshaw a doubt for Ireland U20s with Cork crunch match looming
    Captain Hawkshaw a doubt for Ireland U20s with Cork crunch match looming
    Tickets for Ireland's World Cup warm-up Tests to go on sale next week
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie