Monday 21 December 2020
Tiger Woods and son finish five behind triumphant Team Thomas in family golf event

The US star said the outing with his 11-year-old son was something he’d never forget.

By AFP Monday 21 Dec 2020
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie approach the 18th green.
CHARLIE WOODS stole the show alongside 15-time major winning father Tiger at the PNC Championship as Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, walked away with the trophy in the family event on Sunday.

But trophy or not, Woods said the outing with his 11-year-old son was something he’d never forget.

“I don’t think words can describe it,” Woods said. “Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I, it’s memories for our entire lives.”

Team Woods, both clad in Tiger’s signature Sunday red and black, finished seventh in the 20-team field of major champions playing alongside a family member in a two-day event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Charlie, the youngest competitor in the tournament’s history, displayed a sweet swing that was strikingly like his famous father’s.

The similarities didn’t end there. When he rolled in a birdie putt at the 10th in their 10-under 62 on Sunday, Charlie gave a swinging fist-pump that was all Woods.

“He’s not going to appreciate this at 11 years old,” Woods said. “I didn’t when I was with my dad. As the years go by, you start appreciating it more.”

Justin Thomas, whose 13 PGA Tour titles include a PGA Championship, said winning alongside his father might not have been his most important victory bit it was “100 percent the most enjoyable.”

Team Thomas raced to the lead with birdies at the first seven holes — and eight of the first nine.

Mike Thomas drained a birdie putt at 18 to cap their 15-under 57 in the scramble format for a one-shot victory over Fiji’s Vijay Singh and son Qass.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

