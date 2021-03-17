BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 17 March 2021
Tiger Woods out of hospital and recovering at home following car crash

Woods underwent surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle.

By Press Association Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 7:52 AM
TIGER WOODS IS out of hospital and recovering at home in Florida after his car crash.

Woods underwent surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following a single-vehicle crash in Los Angeles on 23 February.

And on Tuesday evening the 15-time major winner confirmed he had taken the next step in his rehabilitation.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” the 45-year-old said in a statement on his Twitter feed.

Woods added: “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

“I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Woods was the sole occupant in his SUV at around 7am on 23 February when the vehicle struck a median strip, rolled and came to a rest on its side near a steep road police say is notorious for crashes.

The former world number one had to be pulled out of the vehicle through the windshield.

He underwent surgery that day for multiple fractures to his right tibia and fibula – including having a rod inserted in the former – with additional screws and pins inserted into bones in his foot and ankle.

Rory McIlroy, who has a home near Woods in Jupiter, Florida, said in an interview last week with talk show host Jimmy Fallon that Woods was “doing better” and it would be “great” for him to be back at his home with his family.

Several leading players have said Woods has been in contact with them during his stay in hospital via text messages.

In the PGA tournament in the days after his crash, around a dozen players paid tribute to Woods by wearing his customary Sunday outfit – black trousers and a red shirt – for the final round.

