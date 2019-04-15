This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woods surges up world rankings again after mastering Augusta

Having plunged to 1,199th in the world, the 15-time Major champion is back inside the top 10.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 15 Apr 2019, 12:12 PM
Woods claimed a fifth Green Jacket yesterday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Woods claimed a fifth Green Jacket yesterday.
TIGER WOODS CONTINUED his stunning rise up the world rankings by officially returning to the top 10 for the first time since 2014 after his dramatic fifth Masters win.

The 43-year-old climbed six spots to sixth after a one-shot victory at Augusta National which crowned one of the greatest comeback stories in sport with a first Major title since the 2008 US Open.

Woods’ next target may be a return to the top of the rankings, where he spent a record 683 weeks between 1997 and 2014, including 281 consecutively.

He was ranked outside the top 1,000 in November 2017 when he embarked on his comeback from a fourth back surgery, but now has the top five of Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas in his sights.

Johnson reclaimed the world number one ranking from Rose just a week after losing it to the Englishman, thanks to his tied-second finish behind Woods as Rose missed the Masters cut for the first time in his career.

Koepka jumped back above McIlroy to third despite narrowly missing out on a fourth major title in just seven attempts. Xander Schauffele, the other runner-up in Georgia, moved up one place to ninth.

Shane Lowry remains in 50th position, while Graeme McDowell is up three places to 112th.  

Screen Shot 2019-04-15 at 12.10.41 Source: OWGR

Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

