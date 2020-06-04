This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 4 June, 2020
Chelsea close in on signing German striker Werner

The RB Leipzig player looks bound for Stamford Bridge.

By Press Association Thursday 4 Jun 2020, 8:07 PM
Timo Werner in action for RB Leipzig
Image: DPA/PA Images
Timo Werner in action for RB Leipzig
Timo Werner in action for RB Leipzig
Image: DPA/PA Images

CHELSEA ARE CLOSE to completing a deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The 24-year-old was attracting interest from Liverpool, but it is understood the Blues have made the move and have met the German’s release clause, reported to be around £53million.

He is expected to tie up a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge in what would be a major coup for Chelsea.

Werner seemed destined for a move to Anfield after a year of speculation, but the Reds have failed to act, with the striker’s release clause expiring on 15 June.

The Germany international has scored 31 goals for the Bundesliga outfit in all competitions this season – including one against Tottenham in the Champions League last 16 – and is set to join when the transfer window opens later this summer.

Chelsea have already agreed a deal to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.

