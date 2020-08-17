2019 champions Borris-Ileigh to face Callanan's Drom & Inch as Tipp quarter-final draw made

REIGNING CHAMPIONS AND All-Ireland club finalists Borris-Ileigh will face Drom & Inch — who last lifted the silverware in 2011 — after the Tipperary senior hurling championship quarter-final draw was made this evening.
2019 winners Boris-Ileigh, led by the inspirational Brendan Maher, will go head-to-head with the club of Tipperary All-Ireland winning captain Séamus Callanan in their last-eight showdown, with plenty of mouthwatering ties to come.
In this evening’s seeded draw, 2019 and 2016 beaten finalists Kildangan were pitted against Toomevara — who last won the title in 2008 — while 2018 champions Clonoulty-Rossmore were paired with 2013 winners Loughmore-Castleiney.
And Thurles Sarsfields, who won four-in-a-row from 2014 to 2017, will do battle with Nenagh Éire Óg for an all-important semi-final spot, the latter side beaten finalists in 2018, 2015 and 2013.
The quarter-finals are due to take place on the weekend of 29-30 August, with two huge prizes up for grabs in last-four places.
Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship quarter final draw:
- Thurles Sarsfields v Nenagh Éire Óg
- Clonoulty/Rossmore v Loughmore/Castleiney
- Borris-Ileigh v Drom & Inch
- Kiladangan v Toomevara
Relegation semi-finals:
- Moycarky-Borris v Burgess
- Éire Óg Annacarty vs Roscrea
