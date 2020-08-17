This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 17 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

2019 champions Borris-Ileigh to face Callanan's Drom & Inch as Tipp quarter-final draw made

There are some mouthwatering ties on the cards in the business end of the Tipperary senior hurling championship.

By Emma Duffy Monday 17 Aug 2020, 8:09 PM
30 minutes ago 626 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5178408
Brendan Maher with his Boris-Ileigh team-mates after their county final win last year.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Brendan Maher with his Boris-Ileigh team-mates after their county final win last year.
Brendan Maher with his Boris-Ileigh team-mates after their county final win last year.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

REIGNING CHAMPIONS AND All-Ireland club finalists Borris-Ileigh will face Drom & Inch — who last lifted the silverware in 2011 — after the Tipperary senior hurling championship quarter-final draw was made this evening.

2019 winners Boris-Ileigh, led by the inspirational Brendan Maher, will go head-to-head with the club of Tipperary All-Ireland winning captain Séamus Callanan in their last-eight showdown, with plenty of mouthwatering ties to come.

In this evening’s seeded draw, 2019 and 2016 beaten finalists Kildangan were pitted against Toomevara — who last won the title in 2008 — while 2018 champions Clonoulty-Rossmore were paired with 2013 winners Loughmore-Castleiney.

And Thurles Sarsfields, who won four-in-a-row from 2014 to 2017, will do battle with Nenagh Éire Óg for an all-important semi-final spot, the latter side beaten finalists in 2018, 2015 and 2013.

The quarter-finals are due to take place on the weekend of 29-30 August, with two huge prizes up for grabs in last-four places. 

Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship quarter final draw:

  • Thurles Sarsfields v Nenagh Éire Óg
  • Clonoulty/Rossmore v Loughmore/Castleiney
  • Borris-Ileigh v Drom & Inch
  • Kiladangan v Toomevara

Relegation semi-finals:

  • Moycarky-Borris v Burgess
  • Éire Óg Annacarty vs Roscrea 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Reads

06.08.20 Tipperary, Down and Dublin club games to be shown in TG4's upcoming GAA coverage
01.08.20 Horgan hits 1-9 as 14-man Glen Rovers win by 14 points and Connolly stars in Blackrock success
01.08.20 Na Piarsaigh bounce back in Limerick and Shanahan hits 2-17 in Waterford

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie