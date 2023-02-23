Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
# RIP
Tributes paid after passing of Tipperary All-Ireland hurling winner Mick Burns
The Nenagh Éire Óg player won five All-Ireland senior medals with the Tipperary hurlers.
1 hour ago

TIPPERARY  GAA HAVE paid tribute after the passing of five-time All-Ireland senior hurling winner Mick Burns.

A Nenagh Éire Óg player, Burns lined out for Tipperary in eight All-Ireland senior hurling finals across the ten-year period between 1958 and 1968.

He was a panel member for the 1958 win before becoming a regular on the team at right half-back as Tipperary triumphed in 1961, 1962, 1964 and 1965. 

His other hurling achievements at inter-county level included eight Munster senior hurling medals, six National League wins, four Oireachtas hurling medals and was part of Munster’s 1963 Railway Cup victory.

At club level with Nenagh Éire Óg, he helped them win North Tipperary medals at minor, junior and senior level, captaining them to divisional senior success in 1964. He also won two senior league titles with Dublin club Faughs.

Tipperary GAA expressed their ‘deep sadness’ at the news.

“Those who had the privilege of seeing him play fondly remember him as one of the greatest defenders in Tipperary hurling history.

“Mick remained a true and loyal supporter of his Club and county right up to his passing and he will be sadly missed by all.

“Tipperary GAA extends its sincere sympathies to his wife Pauline, sons Michael, Ronan and John, daughters Michelle and Ciara, his grandchildren and the extended family we offer our deepest sympathies.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

 

