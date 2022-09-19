Tipperary, Clare and Offaly senior GAA club games live on TV next weekend

Noel McGrath, David Fitzgerald and Niall McNamee are all in action.

LIVE GAMES FROM the Tipperary, Clare and Offaly senior club championships will feature in next weekend’s TV coverage.

RTÉ’s schedule on Saturday sees them cover the opening quarter-final of the Tipperary senior hurling championship with county stars like Seamus Callanan and Noel McGrath in action as Drom & Inch play the reigning county champions Loughmore-Castleiney.

On Sunday, TG4′s coverage begins from the Clare senior hurling championship with a quarter-final tie as Inagh-Kilnamona play Éire Óg Ennis, in a repeat of last year’s semi-final tie which saw Inagh-Kilnamona win.

Then it’s county senior football final day in Offaly, the reigning champions Tullamore playing a Rhode team they defeated after a replay last year. It’s the third season in a row that this pair have met in a decider.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

Tipperary senior hurling quarter-final

Drom & Inch v Loughmore-Castleiney, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm – RTÉ 2.

What are they

Sunday

Clare senior hurling quarter-final

Éire Óg Ennis v Inagh-Kilnamona, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2.30pm – TG4.

Offaly senior football final

Rhode v Tullamore, O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 4.15pm – TG4.

