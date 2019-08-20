Time for video replays for refs and Tipperary win eases the hurt of 2012

TIPPERARY SELECTOR TOMMY Dunne would be in favour of the introduction of video technology in GAA to help referees make judgements during games.

Dunne helped mastermind Sunday’s All-Ireland triumph for Tipperary and while the margin of victory was emphatic, the post-game discussions featured plenty debate on the first-half dismissal of attacker Richie Hogan.

On the wider issue of having a video official to review incidents and aid referees, Dunne would support the trial of such a policy.

“I think there has to be a technical component to it, where they can look at the decision on a replay and make the decision based on that. Something like that.

“Having to make an off-the-cuff decision on something they may not have seen is madness in ways. Let’s try something during the league and let’s see.

“We all understand the refereeing situation and how difficult it is. The Wexford game was a bizarre game, there is no point in saying otherwise. And you have to take it on the chin. Some days, the decisions fall your way. Other days, they don’t.

“Officials try to do the best they can. And it is impossible to get everything right, it really is. But it is certainly time to look at giving them the support, the functional support, that can make a difference to them, so they have 8 or 9 out of 10 rated games as opposed to decisions that are going wrong and that they are costing games to team.”

Dunne was caught by surprise on Sunday when he saw that Hogan had been sent-off.

“I saw the incident from where we were, which was straight down the line. And at the time, it never even crossed my mind that it was going to be a red card.

“I was coming back out from the field and I saw the red card being issued and I got a real… wow, there must have been something there that I didn’t see. So I can understand why there was confusion because a lot of people wouldn’t have seen that incident, depending on where they were sitting.”

For the Toomevara man this All-Ireland final success brought huge personal satisfaction. He previously served in a coaching role for the Tipperary senior side alongside Declan Ryan in 2011 and 2012 but those campaigns ended in severe disappointment with defeats at the hands of Kilkenny.

Tommy Dunne lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup with Darragh Egan, Liam Sheedy and Eamon O'Shea. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Yeah they were tough,” reflected Dunne.

“It closes a little bit for me from a coaching point of view. Listen, in sport, there are always ups and downs. They were tough, particularly 2012 and all that went with it. Left a heavy imprint for a long time.

“Declan Ryan is a really great friend of mine. A Tipperary icon in so many ways. I’ve no doubt history will be kinder to him. Why wouldn’t it? Absolutely.

“They were tough days. To get an opportunity to come back and be on the sideline when Tipp win an All-Ireland is a very special feeling.

“It did cross my mind a few times yesterday, particularly after the match, that it has been a bit of journey from that time to this. It’s a nice feeling.”

Dunne was in charge of the Tipperary minor side last summer but jumped at the chance to work with senior side when Liam Sheedy contacted him last winter.

“When Liam called it was going to be difficult to say no. It’s a result driven business in a place like Tipperary unless you are progressing the thing it is time to move it on.

“The minors was a lovely experience and when Liam called it was unexpected somewhat. I was delighted to get the opportunity because I knew he would put a really good system in place and the team would be hurting from the year before so there was an opportunity there.

“When someone of Liam’s stature calls you it is a fantastic phone call to get. There was a hint of regret not being able to do another year with the minors.”

