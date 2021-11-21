Membership : Access or Sign Up
Late McGrath goal fires Loughmore Castleiney to Tipperary senior football glory

In Waterford, The Nire were crowned senior football champions.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Nov 2021, 5:37 PM
The McGrath brothers celebrate after Loughmore's triumph.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

JOHN MCGRATH WAS the scoring hero once again for Loughmore-Castleiney as his injury-time goal sealed their 1-12 to 1-11 victory over Clonmel Commercials in today’s Tipperary senior football final.

The Semple Stadium showdown was a repeat of last year’s final which Commercials triumphed in by a point.

Clonmel Commercials were hoping to complete three-in-a-row for the first time since 1967 but Loughmore-Castleiney triumphed in a football final for the first time since 2016 and now get set for next weekend’s county hurling final replay against Thurles Sarsfields.

In Waterford, The Nire ran out victors by 1-7 to 0-9 against Rathgormack with Aaron Ryan netting the crucial only goal of the game at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan.

Both champions are now through to the Munster senior club quarter-finals on the weekend of 4-5 December.

Loughmore-Castleiney are away to new Clare champions Éire Óg Ennis, while The Nire must travel to play Limerick title winners Newcastlewest.

More to follow…

Results

Tipperary senior football final

  • Loughmore-Castleiney 1-12 Clonmel Commercials 1-11

Waterford senior football final

  • The Nire 1-7 Rathgormack 0-9

