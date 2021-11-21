Late McGrath goal fires Loughmore Castleiney to Tipperary senior football glory

JOHN MCGRATH WAS the scoring hero once again for Loughmore-Castleiney as his injury-time goal sealed their 1-12 to 1-11 victory over Clonmel Commercials in today’s Tipperary senior football final.

The Semple Stadium showdown was a repeat of last year’s final which Commercials triumphed in by a point.

Clonmel Commercials were hoping to complete three-in-a-row for the first time since 1967 but Loughmore-Castleiney triumphed in a football final for the first time since 2016 and now get set for next weekend’s county hurling final replay against Thurles Sarsfields.

In Waterford, The Nire ran out victors by 1-7 to 0-9 against Rathgormack with Aaron Ryan netting the crucial only goal of the game at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan.

Both champions are now through to the Munster senior club quarter-finals on the weekend of 4-5 December.

Loughmore-Castleiney are away to new Clare champions Éire Óg Ennis, while The Nire must travel to play Limerick title winners Newcastlewest.

Results

Tipperary senior football final

Loughmore-Castleiney 1-12 Clonmel Commercials 1-11

Waterford senior football final