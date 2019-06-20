Full house expected for Munster hurling final as public sale of tickets sells out

Graeme Mulcahy and Ronan Maher in action last Sunday in the Gaelic Grounds.

LIMERICK AND TIPPERARY are set to play in front of a sellout crowd for Sunday week’s Munster senior hurling final with the public sale of tickets now having sold out.

The eagerly-awaited clash at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on 30 June pits the reigning All-Ireland champions against the 2016 Liam MacCarthy Cup holders with huge interest in the game from both counties.

Only terrace tickets were on sale to the public and Munster GAA chiefs have confirmed this morning that the allocation there – which was available on tickets.ie and through Centra or SuperValu – has now sold out.

Stand tickets, for the Mackey and Open Stand, were not on sale to the public and instead are solely available through the Limerick and Tipperary county boards, along with the clubs in the competing counties.

They are expected to be snapped up which should see a full house at the 44,000 capacity venue for the match which will throw-in at 2pm and will be preceded by the minor clash of Limerick and Clare at 11.30am.

Ticket Update - the https://t.co/mEU2GDSAIi / Centra / Supervalu allocation of terrace tickets for the Munster SHC Final has now sold out. The remaining tickets are with the participating counties & in the unlikely event these are returned, will go on sale via the usual outlets pic.twitter.com/ftkRRroXqp — Munster GAA (@MunsterGAA) June 20, 2019 Source: Munster GAA /Twitter

Limerick’s last Munster final tie at the Gaelic Grounds ended in success in 2013 against Cork with 42,730 supporters in attendance. Tipperary triumphed in the most recent provincial decider at the venue when they cruised past Waterford in 2016 in front of a crowd of over 26,000 spectators.

The last Limerick and Tipperary clash in a Munster senior decider was in 2001 with the Premier prevailing by two points in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Tipperary ran out 1-22 to 0-21 victors when the counties met in the round-robin series in Semple Stadium last Sunday with Limerick triumphing 1-23 to 2-14 in the 2018 meeting between the sides.

