Callanan stars as Drom & Inch score seven goals in wild Tipp quarter-final

SEAMUS CALLANAN ROLLED back the years with 2-11, 2-3 from play, as Drom & Inch scored seven goals in their extra time 7-23 to 1-28 victory over a stunned Moycarkey/Borris.

Last years semi-finalists Moycarkey looked in good shape at half-time in this thrilling third quarter-final of the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship, Jack Hayes’ goal inside 30 seconds setting them on their way to a 1-10 to 0-8 lead at FBD Semple Stadium.

The lead was out to six points when Drom changed tack with the Davids, Collins and substitute Butler, going in as a big-man full forward duo to cause wreck.

Callanan’s first goal came on 42 minutes with the presence of Butler leading to Cormac Fitzpatrick scoring the second on 47 minutes, with Butler adding a third moments later to turn the game on its head.

Now trailing by six points, Moycarkey upped the tempo and powered back helped by subs Killian Cantwell and Jack Fallon, the latter scoring with the last puck to send the game to extra time, 3-16 to 1-22.

Moycarkey had forged two clear in the fifth minute when David Collins’ puckout catch led to David Butler’s second goal before four minutes later, Butler’s delicious flick through his legs played in Callanan, who despite falling to his knees, blasted past Rhys Shelly to leave it 5-20 to 1-25 at the change of ends.

Moycarkey were stunned at the turn of events and never looked like recovering, with Drom & Inch subs Jamie Bergin and Jack Lillis scoring a goal each in the second period of added time to see them back in the semi-finals for the first time since 2023.

Another former Tipperary All-Ireland winner Michael Heffernan was the star for Nenagh Eire Og as they progressed past neighbours Kilruane MacDonaghs in the last of the quarter-finals, 1-24 to 2-15.

Heffernan top-scored with 12 points, five from play, to dethrone the 2022 champions and continue their quest for a first title in 30 years.

Nenagh led 0-14 to 1-10 at half time with county stars Jake Morris (3) and Sam O’Farrell (2) on target with Mason Cawley also impressing. Kilruane’s goal came from Thomas Cleary with young Micheal Cleary to the fore.

Kilruane suffered blows either side of half-time, losing Jerome Cahill and Thomas Cleary to injury. Niall O’Meara was sent into the attack where he got his second point from play, while Willie Cleary’s placed balls helped keep them in touch.

When Kieran Cahill got forward to goal on 55 minutes to bring them within one, it was game on, but almost immediately, Nenagh sub Ben West was brought down in the square and Jake Morris clinically converted the penalty to bring his contribution to 1-3.

Substitute Tommy Heffernan then brought his tally to three as Nenagh reached the semi-finals for the first time in five years.