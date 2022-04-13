Shelly scores 1-10 as Tipperary seal Munster semi-final place

Tipperary 2-21

Waterford 1-20

Tomás McCarthy reporting from FBD Semple Stadium

A LATE PETER McGarry goal sent the Tipperary Under 20s through to the Munster semi-final after a hard-fought battle with Waterford in Thurles tonight.

The sides were level seven times before McGarry shot low to the net with five minutes remaining. Centre forward Kyle Shelly scored 1-10 for Brendan Cummins’ side who were guilty of 12 wides over the hour. The Premier will enjoy home advantage in the last four on April 27.

Waterford haven’t won at U20 or Under 21 level since the 2016 All Ireland final. It’s the fourth year in a row they have lost to Tipp in Munster. Corner forward Padraig Fitzgerald got 1-2 from play for Gary O’Keeffe’s charges while free-taker Aaron Ryan rifled over ten points. They were a point up before McGarry’s crucial goal.

Mark Fitzgerald was a late inclusion for Waterford at midfield. The Passage man was back in action less than two months after suffering a broken jaw in a challenge match.

Three points was the biggest margin in the opening half but Tipp kept their noses in front throughout.

Kyle Shelly sent over five points from placed balls for the Premier while Aaron Ryan posted the same tally for the Déise. The visitors created three goal chances as Joe Booth, Mark Fitzgerald and Patrick Fitzgerald were all thwarted.

Shelly’s fifth dead ball made it 9-6 to Tipp on 20 minutes but Waterford fought back towards the end of the half. Mark Fitzgerald marked his return from injury with a point and assisted two. His cousin Patrick struck two points including one that was deflected over.

Brendan Cummins gave his reaction to Tipperary GAA after tonight’s win over Waterford. pic.twitter.com/sCRTgXz73s — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) April 13, 2022

Tipp wing back Cathal Quinn hit a massive point before Jack Leamy got his second. Waterford number four Jack O Floinn made it 12-11 at the break with the score of the half in front of the Ryan Stand.

Ryan levelled the contest for the third time with a free 47 seconds into the second period. Off the next attack, Jack Leamy whipped across the face of goal and Shelly flicked the ball home (1-12 to 0-12). Waterford management wondered whether it was a square ball but referee Niall Malone checked with his umpires that the goal was good.

The Déise responded on 35 minutes when Padraig Fitzgerald collected a crossfield ball and finished to the Tipp net. Aaron Ryan’s eighth point put Waterford ahead for the first time (1-14 to 1-13).

Shelly and Peter McGarry regained the lead for Tipp heading into the last quarter. A peach of a point from Padraig Fitzgerald tied the scores again before Waterford sub Jake Foley scored with his first touch (1-17 to 1-16).

Shelly and Ryan traded frees before Tipp full-forward McGarry fired the sliotar under Cian Troy on 55 minutes. Shelly smashed over another monster free before Darragh Stakelum and Colm Fogarty wrapped up the win.

Waterford can join Tipp in the semi-finals when they entertain Kerry at Fraher Field next Wednesday night.

Scorers for Tipperary: Kyle Shelly 1-10 (9fs, 1 65), Peter McGarry 1-2, Paddy Creedon, Jack Leamy 0-2 each, Cathal Quinn, John Campion, Darragh Stakelum, Ed Connolly, Colm Fogarty 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Aaron Ryan 0-10 (6fs, 3 65s), Padraig Fitzgerald 1-2, Patrick Fitzgerald 0-3 (1f), Jack O Floinn, Seanie Callaghan, Sean Walsh, Mark Fitzgerald, Jake Foley 0-1 each.

Tipperary

1. Paidi Williams

2. Conor O’Dwyer 17. Conor Cadell 4. Luke Shanahan

5. Conor O’Brien 6. James Armstrong 7. Cathal Quinn

8. John Campion 9. Darragh Stakelum

10. Ed Connolly 11. Kyle Shelly 12. Jack Leamy

13. Eddie Ryan 14. Peter McGarry 15. Paddy Creedon

Subs

23. Conor McKelvey for O’Brien (38)

20. Colm Fogarty for Connolly (45)

22. Sean Kenneally for Ryan (48)

19. Tony Cahill for Creedon (59)

Waterford

1. Cian Troy

2. Jamie Power 3. Ronan Power 4. Jack O’Floinn

5. Joe Booth 6. Johnny Burke 7. Rory Furlong

8. Seamus Fitzgerald 23. Mark Fitzgerald

10. Aaron Ryan 11. Tíreoghain Flynn 12. Patrick Fitzgerald

13. Seanie Callaghan 14. Sean Walsh 15. Padraig Fitzgerald

Subs

9. Willie Beresford for Flynn (41)

18. Jake Foley for Callaghan (49)

22. Padraig Hynes for Seamus Fitzgerald (58)

19. Josh Fitzgerald for Power (62)

Referee: Niall Malone (Clare)