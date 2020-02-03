This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 3 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm not going anywhere' - Tom Brady appears in cryptic Super Bowl ad

Super Bowl LIV didn’t fully escape the shadow of the Patriots’ legend.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 3 Feb 2020, 1:47 AM
1 hour ago 834 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4990377

WITH HIS FORMER understudy Jimmy Garoppolo steering the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs, you may have thought that this would be one Super Bowl that wouldn’t be dominated by Tom Brady. 

Not so. Brady is 42 and is determined to play on in the NFL, although is set for free agency if he chooses not to renew with the New England Patriots. His future has been a constant source of speculation this year, and he made cryptic reference to it in an advertisement for American streaming giant Hulu in an advertisement played during the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV. 

Bradywatchers were sent into a frenzy earlier this week when he posted a sombre, black-and-white image of him striding through an empty stadium, but it proved to be a teaser for the Hulu ad. Although the ad begins with Brady saying “All good things must come to an end…”, it concludes with his saying that “I’m not going anywhere.” 

As to whether that refers to his staying in New England, or merely confirming he has no plans to retire and leave the NFL, is unclear and the subject of an enormous amount of chatter and speculation. 

And given Hulu paid more than five million dollars for the ad slot – that was probably their intention all along. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie