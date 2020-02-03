'I'm not going anywhere' - Tom Brady appears in cryptic Super Bowl ad

WITH HIS FORMER understudy Jimmy Garoppolo steering the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs, you may have thought that this would be one Super Bowl that wouldn’t be dominated by Tom Brady.

Not so. Brady is 42 and is determined to play on in the NFL, although is set for free agency if he chooses not to renew with the New England Patriots. His future has been a constant source of speculation this year, and he made cryptic reference to it in an advertisement for American streaming giant Hulu in an advertisement played during the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV.

Bradywatchers were sent into a frenzy earlier this week when he posted a sombre, black-and-white image of him striding through an empty stadium, but it proved to be a teaser for the Hulu ad. Although the ad begins with Brady saying “All good things must come to an end…”, it concludes with his saying that “I’m not going anywhere.”

As to whether that refers to his staying in New England, or merely confirming he has no plans to retire and leave the NFL, is unclear and the subject of an enormous amount of chatter and speculation.

And given Hulu paid more than five million dollars for the ad slot – that was probably their intention all along.