Dublin: -1°C Monday 25 January 2021
Brady and Tampa Bay stun Packers to reach the Super Bowl

The Buccaneers will become the first team to play in a home-turf Super Bowl after a 31-26 win at Lambeau Field.

By AFP Sunday 24 Jan 2021, 11:36 PM
47 minutes ago
Tom Brady celebrates his side's victory in the NFC Championship.
Image: Matt Ludtke
Image: Matt Ludtke

TOM BRADY AND  the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team in NFL history to reach a home-turf Super Bowl on Sunday with a 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. 

The 43-year-old Brady advanced to a record 10th Super Bowl appearance as a late Packers fightback stalled in a thrilling NFC Championship game.

Brady threw for three touchdowns and 280 passing yards as opposite number Aaron Rodgers’ dreams of leading the Packers to the February 7 championship game in Tampa ended in disappointment. 

Rodgers threw for three touchdowns and 346 yards but the Packers were left ruing a decision to go for a late field goal instead of a possible game-tying touchdown in the closing stages.

