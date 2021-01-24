Brady and Tampa Bay stun Packers to reach the Super Bowl

Tom Brady celebrates his side's victory in the NFC Championship.

TOM BRADY AND the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team in NFL history to reach a home-turf Super Bowl on Sunday with a 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The 43-year-old Brady advanced to a record 10th Super Bowl appearance as a late Packers fightback stalled in a thrilling NFC Championship game.

Brady threw for three touchdowns and 280 passing yards as opposite number Aaron Rodgers’ dreams of leading the Packers to the February 7 championship game in Tampa ended in disappointment.

Rodgers threw for three touchdowns and 346 yards but the Packers were left ruing a decision to go for a late field goal instead of a possible game-tying touchdown in the closing stages.