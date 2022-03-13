Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tom Brady to return to field with Buccaneers after reversing retirement decision

‘These past two months I’ve realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands,’ Brady said. ‘That time will come. But it’s not now.’

By Gavan Casey Sunday 13 Mar 2022, 11:51 PM
Tom Brady speaking with reporters
Image: Luis Santana
Image: Luis Santana

TOM BRADY HAS announced his return to the NFL as a player just six weeks after he announced his retirement.

The 44-year-old quarterback brought the curtain down on his legendary 22-year professional career on 1 February but on Sunday evening, Brady confirmed via his social media channels that he will return for a 23rd year and play for his most recent employers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady, who won one of his seven Super Bowls with Tampa two years ago, wrote:

These past two months I’ve realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.

Brady, who attended Manchester United’s 3-2 Premier League victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday, had previously indicated his comfort with his decision to retire, but equally refused to rule out the possibility that he might return to the field for the 2022 season.

Brady led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) during his final season with the Buccaneers but, explaining that he was no longer willing to make the “100% competitive commitment” to football and stating that it was “time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention”, he called it a day after his Tampa Bay side were beaten by eventual Super Bowl winners the LA Rams in the playoffs.

Brady has won an NFL-record seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs, and three regular-season MVPs. He has also set NFL records in passing yards (84,520) and passing touchdowns (624). He will look to add to those accolades once more next season.

