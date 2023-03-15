Tom Cannon named in Ireland U21 squad to face Iceland

TOM CANNON, who has been keeping Troy Parrott out of the Preston team, has been named in the Ireland U21 squad for the friendly against Iceland in Turner’s Cross on Sunday week.

Cannon, on loan from Everton, has scored in each of Preston’s last two games, against Rotherham and Cardiff, and there had been speculation that he might be in line for senior call-up.

U21s head coach Jim Crawford has named a 20-man squad. Bohemians’ head of academy Trevor Croly will join the technical coaching staff for this international window.

Crawford has named 13 previously uncapped U21 internationals in his squad.

Among the squad will be Cork City duo Jimmy Corcoran and Matt Healy, there is also a first Ireland call-up for Notts County goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks.

“It’s a great opportunity for these players to go out and show what they’re capable of against a very good Iceland side,” Crawford said. “It’s been six months since we were last together and I’m looking forward to meeting up with the players and staff again.

“We want to bring our fans on a journey and that starts against Iceland and I’ve no doubt the Cork public will get behind us all the way.”

Meanwhile, Ireland U19s head coach Tom Mohan has named his 20-man squad for three Uefa European Championship Qualifiers in Wexford next week.

Ireland face Slovakia on Wednesday 22 March, Estonia on Saturday 25 March and Greece on Tuesday 28 March at Ferrycarrig Park.

Included in the squad are 13 players who currently play or have played in the EA Sports LOI Academy. Mohan has also given a first Ireland call-up to Sean Moore of Cliftonville.

Mohan said: “It is the first time since 2019 that an Irish Men’s U19 team has had the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd. I’m looking forward to bringing this exciting team to Wexford to play Slovakia, Estonia and Greece.”

Republic of Ireland U21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Tiernan Brooks (Notts County), Jimmy Corcoran (Cork City), Josh Keeley (Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), James Furlong (Motherwell, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (NAC Breda, on loan from Wolfsburg), Connor O’Riordan (Crewe Alexandra), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)

Midfielders: Cian Hayes (Fleetwood Town), Matt Healy (Cork City, on loan from Ipswich Town), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Bosun Lawal (Celtic), Killian Phillips (Shrewsbury Town, on loan from Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Tom Cannon (Preston North End, on loan from Everton), Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Andrew Moran (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ollie O’Neill (Derry City, on loan from Fulham), Armstrong Okoflex (West Ham United)

Republic of Ireland U19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Reece Byrne (Bohemians), Owen Mason (Kettering Town, on loan from Mansfield Town)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Sam Curtis (St Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace), James Golding (Oxford United), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United), Harry Nevin (Preston North End), John Ryan (Sassulo)

Midfielders: Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers), Oisin Gallagher (Barwell, on loan from Lincoln City), Ed McJannet (Lecce), James McManus (Bohemians), Harry Vaughan (Hull City), Rocco Vata (Celtic)

Forwards: Tommy Lonergan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Moore (Cliftonville), Mark O’Mahony (Brighton & Hove Albion), Franco Umeh (Crystal Palace), Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan)