BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 17 March 2021
Advertisement

'In three or four years' time, he could be another Richie McCaw'

Despite still being just 22, Tom Curry is already a dominant force in Test rugby.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 2:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,788 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5384018
Tom Curry is one of the best back rows in the world.
Image: Adam Davy
Tom Curry is one of the best back rows in the world.
Tom Curry is one of the best back rows in the world.
Image: Adam Davy

ENGLAND ASSISTANT COACH Matt Proudfoot believes back row Tom Curry could become as influential for his team as all-time legend Richie McCaw was for the All Blacks.

22-year-old Curry has been in superb form for England again in this Six Nations, shining thanks to his relentless dynamism and work-rate, breakdown skills, handling ability, and ball-carrying prowess.

He will be a major threat for Andy Farrell’s Ireland to contend with in Saturday’s Six Nations clash in Dublin.

Former Springboks scrum specialist Proudfoot recalls coaching against Curry at the start of his career and has been impressive with the Sale Sharks man’s progress ever since.

“In 2018 when England toured South Africa, we highlighted him as one of the main threats,” said Proudfoot. “We actually tried to get to him a little bit and tried to pressurise him. In the first or second game, he was man of the match.

“He was 19 or 20 at that stage. That speaks volumes for his character.

“Having worked with him and met him, it’s astounding me how he has an appetite to improve. He’s developing great leadership capabilities and he’s an unbelievable team man.

“That bodes well for his future and he’ll be a big part of the pack going forward.”

Curry has been in England’s number seven shirt in recent games with Sam Underhill missing but he has played across the back row for Eddie Jones’ side.

Wherever he settles moving forward, Proudfoot is convinced Curry will be a hugely influential player for England as long as he continues to work hard.

“That’s all dependent on a player’s appetite to improve,” said Proudfoot. “Some players go through cycles where they improve and then that’s where they get to.

“If you look at the way Tom has improved over the last three or four years, he just continues that growth. In three or four years’ time, he could be another McCaw, that type of player.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

 

Meanwhile, Proudfoot reported that centre Henry Slade is making positive progress with a calf injury and will travel to Dublin with England.

Harlequins’ Joe Marchant will also travel with the squad as injury cover in case Slade isn’t fully fit for the clash with Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie