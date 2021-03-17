'In three or four years' time, he could be another Richie McCaw'

Tom Curry is one of the best back rows in the world.

ENGLAND ASSISTANT COACH Matt Proudfoot believes back row Tom Curry could become as influential for his team as all-time legend Richie McCaw was for the All Blacks.

22-year-old Curry has been in superb form for England again in this Six Nations, shining thanks to his relentless dynamism and work-rate, breakdown skills, handling ability, and ball-carrying prowess.

He will be a major threat for Andy Farrell’s Ireland to contend with in Saturday’s Six Nations clash in Dublin.

Former Springboks scrum specialist Proudfoot recalls coaching against Curry at the start of his career and has been impressive with the Sale Sharks man’s progress ever since.

“In 2018 when England toured South Africa, we highlighted him as one of the main threats,” said Proudfoot. “We actually tried to get to him a little bit and tried to pressurise him. In the first or second game, he was man of the match.

“He was 19 or 20 at that stage. That speaks volumes for his character.

“Having worked with him and met him, it’s astounding me how he has an appetite to improve. He’s developing great leadership capabilities and he’s an unbelievable team man.

“That bodes well for his future and he’ll be a big part of the pack going forward.”

Curry has been in England’s number seven shirt in recent games with Sam Underhill missing but he has played across the back row for Eddie Jones’ side.

Wherever he settles moving forward, Proudfoot is convinced Curry will be a hugely influential player for England as long as he continues to work hard.

“That’s all dependent on a player’s appetite to improve,” said Proudfoot. “Some players go through cycles where they improve and then that’s where they get to.

“If you look at the way Tom has improved over the last three or four years, he just continues that growth. In three or four years’ time, he could be another McCaw, that type of player.”

Meanwhile, Proudfoot reported that centre Henry Slade is making positive progress with a calf injury and will travel to Dublin with England.

Harlequins’ Joe Marchant will also travel with the squad as injury cover in case Slade isn’t fully fit for the clash with Ireland.