Tom Farrell eager to size himself up against Toulouse

ALMOST THREE YEARS ago Tom Farrell was plucked from the English Championship and parachuted straight into the Connacht squad for the Champions Cup.

And after sitting on the bench in Toulouse last time round he is desperate to play a part at Stade Ernest Wallon this weekend.

A 36-minute cameo against Zebre less than a week after his arrival handed the former Leinster academy player his first taste of European rugby, but watching on the following week in Toulouse triggered a hunger for him to succeed at the highest level with the province.

He was expected to earn a first start in the competition last weekend but a shoulder injury meant he sat out the win over Montpellier, and Farrell (26) says he is ready to slot straight back into the centre if called upon by Andy Friend.

The physios were quite stressed down there but we are getting a good few bodies back in the next week or so. I think there is only two or three long term injuries left and the rest of the lads are hoping to be back in the next week or so.”

“If I’m lucky enough to be involved I hope to repeat what the lads did last weekend. There has been a good bit of talk about the injuries but the squad that went out there the last day really did a magnificent job and hopefully I can repeat that again this weekend.

“It’s not as if we are stuck for quality options in the centre. I had to take it on the chin and be happy for the lads who went out there to do the job.”

Farrell was still in his first season as a Bedford Blues player in the English second tier when another injury crisis in the west meant he was handed a surprise route back into the Irish provincial system. Since then he hasn’t wasted a chance, was soon handed a lengthy contract, and last month he signed a new deal to keep him in Connacht until the summer of 2022.

His form merited a call up to the Ireland training squad last season, but he still has unfinished work to do at Champions Cup level.

“I made my Connacht debut at home to Zebre (in the Champions Cup) and I got 20 minutes or so off the bench.

“I was actually playing a game for Bedford the week before hand and then seven days later I was playing in the Champions Cup. It was crazy, but it was a great moment, a very proud moment.

“My second involvement was in Toulouse but I didn’t get off the bench but I was over there as an unused sub. To be honest I can’t remember too much. I was quite nervous because I was only involved in Connacht for ten days or so, and I was still trying to take it all in and soak it up.

“The atmosphere around the place and the stadium and the support, the environment is pretty impressive. It’s something to look forward to. Whatever squad is selected going over we know the size of the job on hand it is something we are all looking froward to.”

Meanwhile, Connacht have moved to add back row Sean Masterson to their Champions Cup squad this week. The injured Gavin Thornbury – who is not expected to be fit until the end of December following his arm injury – has been deregistered and Masterson has been handed the call up. He joins his brother Eoghan in the squad.

