Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 19 January 2021
Unbelievable, Jeff! 'Keeper scores from goal kick in League Two

Newport’s Tom King took advantage of the blustery conditions at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

By Press Association Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 8:14 PM
31 minutes ago 1,885 Views 1 Comment
NEWPORT GOALKEEPER TOM King sprung the biggest surprise of Tuesday night’s League Two fixtures when he scored the opening goal against Cheltenham from a goal kick.

King, 25, took advantage of the blustery conditions at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium with his first-half strike bouncing once before looping over the head of scrambling Cheltenham stopper Josh Griffiths.

Griffiths is on loan from Premier League side West Brom this season, but the 19-year-old was left red-faced by King’s wind-assisted drive down the middle of the field.

Even Newport’s social media team were caught out by King’s heroics, tweeting: “GOALKEEPER TOM KING HAS JUST SCORED FROM HIS OWN AREA… We don’t  even have a GIF for him!”

Welshman King was making just his third League Two appearance of the campaign after recently getting the nod over the club’s regular stopper, Nick Townsend.

Newport are bidding to secure promotion to League One and headed into Tuesday’s match level on points with table-toppers Carlisle. It’s currently 1-1, with Matty Blair pulling one back for Cheltenham just before the break.

