'I think it's Kerry's to lose... I don't see a team that are at their level right now'

TOMÁS Ó SÉ, the former Kerry footballer and manager of the county’s U20 side since late 2022, says he thinks this year’s senior title is “Kerry’s to lose.”

The defending All-Ireland champions routed Armagh in Killarney on Saturday, 4-18 to 0-17, to make it through to the quarter-finals – where they were drawn against Tyrone this morning.

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Asked would the rest of the campaign be a procession for Kerry, given the qualities they showed in victory on Saturday, Ó Sé replied to Jacqui Hurley on the Sunday Game: “I wouldn’t say a procession, but I think it’s Kerry’s to lose.”

He added: “I don’t see a team right now that they would fear.

“We haven’t mentioned, I think there’s a huge workrate, they seem to be coming at the right time, they have four All Stars to come in, and I think they have to prove themselves.

‘It’s Kerry’s to lose’ - Tomás Ó Sé feels his county men will be hard stopped to retain their All-Ireland title after dismantling Armagh pic.twitter.com/fgN8kjNslK — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 21, 2026

“Shane Ryan, Sean O Shea, Gavin White, Tom Sullivan – who are they going to replace? Because it’s very hard to take out what you have there.

“But I do think, right now, in terms of kickouts, in terms of attack, defence, I don’t see a team that are at their level right now, no.”