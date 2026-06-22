TOMÁS Ó SÉ, the former Kerry footballer and manager of the county’s U20 side since late 2022, says he thinks this year’s senior title is “Kerry’s to lose.”
The defending All-Ireland champions routed Armagh in Killarney on Saturday, 4-18 to 0-17, to make it through to the quarter-finals – where they were drawn against Tyrone this morning.
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Asked would the rest of the campaign be a procession for Kerry, given the qualities they showed in victory on Saturday, Ó Sé replied to Jacqui Hurley on the Sunday Game: “I wouldn’t say a procession, but I think it’s Kerry’s to lose.”
He added: “I don’t see a team right now that they would fear.
“We haven’t mentioned, I think there’s a huge workrate, they seem to be coming at the right time, they have four All Stars to come in, and I think they have to prove themselves.
‘It’s Kerry’s to lose’ - Tomás Ó Sé feels his county men will be hard stopped to retain their All-Ireland title after dismantling Armagh pic.twitter.com/fgN8kjNslK
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'I think it's Kerry's to lose... I don't see a team that are at their level right now'
TOMÁS Ó SÉ, the former Kerry footballer and manager of the county’s U20 side since late 2022, says he thinks this year’s senior title is “Kerry’s to lose.”
The defending All-Ireland champions routed Armagh in Killarney on Saturday, 4-18 to 0-17, to make it through to the quarter-finals – where they were drawn against Tyrone this morning.
Asked would the rest of the campaign be a procession for Kerry, given the qualities they showed in victory on Saturday, Ó Sé replied to Jacqui Hurley on the Sunday Game: “I wouldn’t say a procession, but I think it’s Kerry’s to lose.”
He added: “I don’t see a team right now that they would fear.
“We haven’t mentioned, I think there’s a huge workrate, they seem to be coming at the right time, they have four All Stars to come in, and I think they have to prove themselves.
“Shane Ryan, Sean O Shea, Gavin White, Tom Sullivan – who are they going to replace? Because it’s very hard to take out what you have there.
“But I do think, right now, in terms of kickouts, in terms of attack, defence, I don’t see a team that are at their level right now, no.”
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GAA Gaelic Football Kerry Tomás Ó Sé